England goalkeeper Joe Hart is targeting a move to Liverpool, according to reports.

The former Manchester City ‘keeper was forced out by the club upon Pep Guardiola’s arrival and has since been practising his trade in Italy with Serie A side Torino.

Despite criticism for recent mistakes in Serie A, Hart is understood to be enjoying life in Italy – but remains desperate to make a return to the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mirror, the 29-year-old has told friends he would jump at the opportunity to move to Anfield under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Although current Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet have the public backing of the Liverpool hierarchy, it’s become increasingly evident this season that the club is in need of a new 'keeper.

Klopp has refused to be drawn on speculation regarding the player but it’s understood the German is keeping close tabs on the England international.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Inter Milan have put their pursuit of Lucas Leiva on hold.

Calcio Mercato say Inter have dropped their interest in Lucas and instead have made Atalanta midfielder Roberto Gagliardini their No 1 target.

Initial reports had suggested earlier in the week that Lucas’ loan move to Inter was virtually done but the transfer now appears to be in the balance.

Lastly, Liverpool are planning to sign Jacob Murphy from Norwich and then loan him back in a bid to beat Tottenham to his signature, the Mirror reports.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is understood to be keen on the player but the Reds are hoping to swoop in on Murphy.

It’s alleged the club will attempt to sweeten the deal for the Canaries by letting the player stay put for the rest of their Championship campaign.