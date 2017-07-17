RB Leipzig have once again sought to ward off Liverpool’s interest in Naby Keita, insisting that the youngster ‘feels great’ at the club and is “looking forward to the new season” in Germany.

After adding Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke to their ranks, Liverpool turned their attention to Keita but have so far been left frustrated in their pursuit of the highly-rated 22-year-old.

RB Leipzig continue to dig their heels in and have already made it clear to the Reds they have no desire to sell the midfielder.

How could Liverpool line up next season?







12 show all How could Liverpool line up next season?





















1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Who is Jürgen Klopp looking to bring in this summer and how might those transfer targets fit into his first-choice starting line-up? Getty

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. Getty

3/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Getty

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Could Liverpool still pull this off? After being forced into an embarrassing climbdown amid 'tapping up' allegations earlier this summer, it seems unlikely. Yet if those reports were to be believed, Van Dijk wanted the move to Anfield. Klopp is still a fan and the club have been slow to move on to other defensive targets. Getty

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Getty

6/12 LB: Andrew Robertson With Ryan Sessegnon signing renewed terms at Fulham and Benjamin Mendy out of Liverpool's price range, they may turn to Hull City's Andrew Robertson. The Scotland left-back quietly impressed during his two years in the Premier League, despite both ending in relegation, but is he really Champions League level? If not, James Milner may return to the role. Getty

7/12 DM: Jordan Henderson Proved that he can be effective sitting deep in a midfield trio but his fitness is a major concern. Missed much of the second-half of the season with his persistent foot problem. Getty

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Getty

9/12 CM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free. Getty

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Getty

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty

12/12 ST: Roberto Firmino One of Klopp's favourite players, Firmino is likely to lead the line once again come the start of the season. Linked up superbly with Mané and Coutinho last term, though will hope to improve on his scoring return of 12 in 41 appearances. Getty

And speaking in a recent interview with German magazine kicker, RB Leipzig head coach Ralph Hasnhuttl insisted that Keita and Emil Forsberg, another player to have been linked with a move away from the Red Bull Arena, “feel great” at the club despite continued speculation over their futures.

"You can see that they feel great here and are looking forward to the new season," Hasenhuttl said. "They know very well what they have here.

"It's a huge compliment for us that we awoke such desires, but it's not the general idea of our path to allow players a transfer following the first available offer.

“Our goal is to become a big and established club, and what we did this summer is a substantial step towards it."

Keita has risen to prominence with Red Bull Salzburg and then RB Leipzig, who he signed for last summer for just over £10m.

While Liverpool are ready to offer £60m for his signature, much more than the £48m release clause that is understood to be in his contract for 12 months from now, there is a hope that a huge new contract in the autumn could convince Keita to stay.

Those close to the player suggest there is little chance of him renewing his deal but that is of little consequence this summer. What his strongest suitors are hoping for is that he now formally tells the club that he wants to leave, likely forcing him to forfeit a number of loyalty bonuses and payments in his existing deal.

