Philippe Coutinho 'comfortable' at Liverpool amid Barcelona interest, insists Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Philippe Coutinho remains “comfortable” at Liverpool amid heightened interest from Barcelona.

Liverpool rejected the Catalans’ recent £72m bid for the Brazilian, who signed a five-year contract with no release clause last January, as they look to hold onto their prized possession ahead of the new season.

Klopp made it clear in the wake of Barcelona’s approach that the 25-year-old is not for sale and, speaking after Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Leicester in the Premier League Asia Trophy final, the German reiterated his stance that Coutinho will not be leaving for Spain.

"Everyone knows that Phil Coutinho is a key player for us,” he said. “I know that he feels completely more than fine, comfortable - whatever - in Liverpool. He loves the club.

"That he's able to arrive tonight in a very difficult moment of the pre-season after all these sessions is good to see. That shows his big potential."

Klopp was then asked whether he had spoken to the 25-year-old about his future at Anfield.

"Yes," he responded. "But it's not for you."

Coutinho’s worth was clear to see on Saturday as Liverpool fought back from a goal behind to beat Leicester 2-1 at the Hong Kong Stadium.

The Brazilian provided Mohamed Salah with the assist for Liverpool’s equaliser, after Islam Slimani had put Craig Shakespeare’s side ahead, and snatched the winner with a curling strike moments before the break.

How could Liverpool line up next season?







12 show all How could Liverpool line up next season?





















1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Who is Jürgen Klopp looking to bring in this summer and how might those transfer targets fit into his first-choice starting line-up? Getty

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. Getty

3/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Getty

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Could Liverpool still pull this off? After being forced into an embarrassing climbdown amid 'tapping up' allegations earlier this summer, it seems unlikely. Yet if those reports were to be believed, Van Dijk wanted the move to Anfield. Klopp is still a fan and with the player agitating for a move it could still happen. Getty

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Getty

6/12 LB: Andrew Robertson With Ryan Sessegnon signing renewed terms at Fulham and Benjamin Mendy out of Liverpool's price range, they have turned to Hull City's Andrew Robertson. The Scotland left-back quietly impressed during his two years in the Premier League, despite both ending in relegation and will alo. Getty

7/12 DM: Jordan Henderson Proved that he can be effective sitting deep in a midfield trio but his fitness is a major concern. Missed much of the second-half of the season with his persistent foot problem. Getty

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Getty

9/12 CM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian is one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free and it's no surprise Barcelona have come calling. If Liverpool can keep hold of him he'd form part of a frightening front four. Getty

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Getty

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty

12/12 ST: Roberto Firmino One of Klopp's favourite players, Firmino is likely to lead the line once again come the start of the season. Linked up superbly with Mané and Coutinho last term, though will hope to improve on his scoring return of 12 in 41 appearances. Getty

Klopp also expressed his anger with the referee’s handling of the match after Coutinho was subject to two hard challenges, neither of which were punished with a card.

The German was cautioned for his touchline protestations during the game and warned he would be sent to the stand if he continued.

Salah drew Liverpool level at 1-1 ( Getty )

"Even in the pre-season and even though it's a Premier League tournament, we should talk about this," he said. "I was not too happy about two decisions around Phil Coutinho, 100 percent.

"He [referee Bobby Madley] told me that if I behave like I behaved today then I would have to go in the stands.

"I said: 'If I behave like today then I go in the stand, no problem. But you have to change how you whistle.' That's the only thing.

Coutinho was in fine form for Liverpool ( Getty )

"For me, it was a clear foul, 100 percent. It's dangerous. We had a similar situation at Wigan. What can I do? Write a letter [saying] 'by the way, that's a foul'?

"It's a difficult game to whistle for refs, I know all this. But these things are obvious for me and that's why I thought if he could help the players a little bit more because these players make the difference and these players bring people into the stadium. That's why we have to look after them a little bit."