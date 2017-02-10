Liverpool are believed to be monitoring the Leicester City winger Demarai Gray as manager Jürgen Klopp begins preparations for a summer overhaul at Anfield.

Klopp is determined to strengthen his attacking options after the Reds started to struggle when Sadio Mane departed for the African Cup of Nations last month, and is mindful that he will require a larger squad with the likely return of European football next season.

The club previously expressed an interest in Gray when he was playing for Birmingham City in the Championship, but eventually elected against competing with Premier League champions Leicester for his signature.

Gray eventually signed for Leicester when the club activated his release clause in January 2016, reportedly set at a modest £3.7m. But Liverpool would have to spend far more than that sum to convince the player to move for a second time in two years.

As a young, fast forward who excels out wide, the 20-year old is thought to perfectly fit the profile of attacking player Klopp wants to target in the next transfer window.

Reports also suggest the club will once again pursue Bayer Leverkusen’s Julian Brandt, who the club attempted to recruit in January.

Brandt, also 20, is under contract with the German club until 2019, but has an enticing £10.7m release clause in his contract, which activates the year before.

Clubs including Manchester City, Juventus and AC Milan have also been linked with Brandt – who made over 55 appearances for Germany’s underage teams before breaking into the senior squad last year – but Liverpool were thought to be leading the race for his signature in the previous window.

Julian Brandt impressed against Spurs in the Champions League ( Getty Images)

Meanwhile. Liverpool are also close to concluding new contract talks with Adam Lallana, with the 28-year old England international poised to agree a new £150,000 a week deal.

The Telegraph report that Lallana will be the latest Liverpool player to sign a new deal at the club when he finalises a new four year contract.

Lallana moved to Liverpool in 2014, joining from Southampton in a £25m deal, but initially struggled to adjust to life at the club under previous manager Brendan Rodgers.

But under Klopp the midfielder has revolutionised his game, and he is now seen as one of the club’s most important and dependable players.