Liverpool’s transfer activity took an unwelcome hit last week as they were forced to pull out of a club-record move for Virgil van Dijk.

Southampton reported the Reds for an ‘illegal approach’ for the defender and, with a ban on signing academy players for a similar reason, Liverpool were unwilling to risk action against them on other transfers should the Premier League follow up Saints’ complaint.

As a result, the £50m that Liverpool were set to spend on the Dutchman has gone back into the transfer kitty with a number of centre-backs now being considered as a replacement.

In total Klopp is understood to want to bring in as many as seven new signings, starting with Mohamed Salah, who himself is likely to exceed the current club-record fee paid for Andy Carroll.

Left-back is another area Klopp is desperate to strengthen at, while he also wants a natural goalscorer to cope with the demands of European football now they have qualified for the Champions League.

