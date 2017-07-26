It has been planned as the summer that Liverpool stepped up a level, but has recently stalled, and is now in danger of suffering a bit of a low.

Jurgen Klopp has wanted to bring in two more mega-deals in Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita to take the club’s spending up to an unprecedented £200m or so, but there is a real danger that they could lose on both targets and also lose Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

It would be like 2014 all over again, when they reached the Champions League but still sold Luis Suarez, only feel even worse precisely because they were supposed to be past this.

There is genuinely a pressure on the club for the remainder of the window now, even if it’s still worth looking past the noise, because there are a lot of conflicting sounds.

Five Liverpool alternatives to Naby Keita







5 show all Five Liverpool alternatives to Naby Keita







1/5 Johannes Geis (Schalke 04) Often an unsung hero in Schalke’s engine room, Geis would provide Liverpool’s midfield with some much-needed steel. The 23-year-old managed just a single goal throughout the whole of last season, however that statistic is not overly concerning, with his qualities lying in having the ability to break up play and re-distribute the ball accordingly, as well as from dead ball situations. Klopp has evidently targeted the German market in his bid to reinforce his midfield, and there are few better midfielders with a superior passing repertoire than the former Mainz man, who had a pass accuracy of 79 per cent last season, sometimes as a sole defensive midfielder. Bongarts/Getty Images

2/5 Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic has become nothing more than a bit-part player at Real Madrid due to the excellence of Toni Kroos and fellow countryman Luka Modric. The midfielder, who started just 19 games last season, has been able to deliver long-range passes accurately since his Inter Milan days, and has developed his defensive game well when covering for Modric in the Real Madrid set up. Deployed in several positions in Italy, Kovacic is now attempting to establish himself as a deep-lying playmaker, which would make him a suitable option for Liverpool. The Croatian is in desperate need of a move away, and despite interest from Tottenham, Klopp should not hesitate to get his career back on track. Getty Images

3/5 Grzegorz Krychowiak (PSG) Purchased for a substantial fee last summer from Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Krychowiak has endured a frustrating stint in the French capital. Much like Geis but with a greater physical presence than the German, the Polish midfielder thrives when positioned to challenge and recover the ball in central areas. The stature of the players in the midfields of Liverpool’s title competitors makes the Pole an increasingly attractive option, using his height to win over two aerial duels per game last season. Krychowiak is equally as astute having retrieved the ball, achieving a 92 per cent pass rate last season. The Polish international has been left out of the PSG squad for their pre-season tour, and would therefore not bring about the stalemate that the Merseyside club are currently experiencing with Leipzig. AFP/Getty Images

4/5 Leon Goretzka (Schalke 04) Goretzka has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich this summer, and his performances last season attracted the attention of suitors in England too. At 6ft 2in, the 22-year-old’s physique has seen him dominate midfield battles, with commensurate tireless work ethic to match. However, if the Confederations Cup was anything to go by, it is potentially the creative side of his game that will most appeal to Klopp. The German drives often from deep, and his five goals last season in addition to the three he bagged in the Confederations Cup demonstrates his ability to score goals from central midfield. Also able to play as an attacking midfielder, the three assists he picked up last season for his club do not reflect his true natural passing qualities. Goretzka, who undoubtedly possess the potential to become a complete midfielder, will be hot property if, as expected, he decides to leave Schalke in the near future. Bongarts/Getty Images

5/5 Jean Michael Seri (Nice) One of the most coveted midfielders in Europe this season, Jean Seri’s significant role in Nice’s Ligue 1 winning side has drawn interest from Roma, Barcelona, Arsenal and Tottenham. Much like Goretzka, Seri is equally as likely to control the tempo of the match with his wide passing range as he is to maraud forward and create openings with his superb dribbling. His return of ten assists and seven goals last season is superior to the 22-year-old German’s, but the transitional aspect to his play is what has made him so highly coveted, looking equally as assured in shielding the ball under pressure in his own half as he is trying to unlock the opposition’s defence. With a price tag of €40m well within Liverpool’s financial means, Seri could represent the best value for money for Klopp. AFP/Getty Images

One positive is that those close to Van Dijk’s camp say there is a real relaxation about his future, and they believe he will move - with Anfield his massive primary choice - with the centre-half having told new Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino that he no longer wants to play for the club. The problem of course is that Liverpool must tread very cautiously in all of this, having already had to publicly apologise to the south-coast club over a complaint about illegal approaches. They cannot really force the issue and, for their part, have not done that in the slightest so it is really up to the 26-year-old to further agitate for a move.

Southampton may well prove tough negotiators, though, just as RB Leipzig have. It is after all not long since Keita really felt even more confident than Van Dijk’s camp that he would be going to Anfield this summer. He has had to re-assess that over the past week or so. While it is not true that a third Liverpool bid has been turned down, the Leipzig hierarchy have so far shown no indication that they will be turning.

They certainly haven’t been in the generous mindset of being unable to stop a player “living out his dream”, just as Liverpool did in 2014 with Suarez, and could yet be pushed into with Coutinho. The situation is a little similar there, somewhat inverting Klopp’s problems.

Barcelona believe it would be a 'no-brainer' for Coutinho to move (Getty)

Those close to the Barcelona hierarchy are speaking about how they expect the playmaker to arrive this summer, and that it’s just a “no-brainer” he would want to leave Anfield for Camp Nou - even if the machinations could well indicate that Neymar is actually leaving the club. It’s just that the Catalans would surely have to offer a lot more than £80m, especially in this market, and especially with that contract he has that runs until 2022.

A further complication to this, and almost ramping up the pressure, is Klopp’s idiosyncratic - and someway admirable - approach to doing business. Those close to the club say he isn’t always interested in alternatives if he doesn’t get his primary targets, and there currently don’t look to be too many back-up options to Van Dijk or Keita. It sometimes feels as if he just has a vision in his head for how his side will play with those specific players, and is just willing to improvise if he doesn’t get them. That was what happened in his very first window in 2016.

It is up to Van Dijk to push for the move after Liverpool's public apology (Getty)

The issue that is so central to the very vibe around the club, however, is that this was supposed to be a summer of imposing themselves rather than improvisation. It was supposed to be about for once fully maximising the opportunity of being a Champions League club again, something that cannot now be guaranteed in a Premier League where there are six and maybe seven clubs - if neighbours Everton really push on - going for four places.

Ultimately, what it all boils down to, is Liverpool have to show a steel. They have to flex the muscle that does come with this bigger broadcasting deal, even if it has meant everyone else is wealthier, too. They just have to press that home. They have to stand firm with Barcelona. That should be non-negotiable. There is after all no real justification for selling Coutinho, unless he actually agitates, something that looks unlikely. The positive is that is exactly the stance that the hierarchy are going to take - that he is just not for sale at any price. They then have to take a similar attitude on the other side of things. They have to show a new canniness with the main targets.

It is likely to be the key to reaching higher in the Premier League. Impressive as Klopp is at improvising, no one can keep doing that indefinitely. It’s time to step up.