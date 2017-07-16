Cameron Brannagan contract dispute with Liverpool has Championship clubs plotting cut-price move

Liverpool starlet Cameron Brannagan is likely to leave the club this summer after being left out of the squad to play in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

The young midfielder, who was watched by Real Madrid and Barcelona as a teenager, spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town and was expecting to go on loan to a Championship club this term.

Liverpool, however, won’t allow Brannagan to go on loan without signing a new contract, given the playmaker has just 11 months remaining on his current deal.

1/9 Naby Keita A difficult signing to pull off, but one that Liverpool are interested in making. Keita's dynamic performances in the centre of RB Leipzig's midfield have caught Klopp's eye, but also the attention of Bayern Munich, who are also monitoring the player.

2/9 Timo Werner Werner scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga last season as his goals fired RB Leipzig to second place and a first-ever Champions League qualification. The German club are keen to keep him but money talks and Liverpool are desperate for an out-and-out goalscorer. Bongarts/Getty Images

3/9 Dusan Tadic The Southampton attacker is out of favour on the south coast and desperate for a way out of the club. Liverpool are interested in him to provide competition and back-up to the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana with the added strain of European football.

4/9 Andrew Robertson Given Hull's relegation to the Championship, Robertson is one of the players in the shop window. Left-backs are at the forefront of Klopp's transfer activity and Robertson will come fairly cheap. Getty

5/9 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Somewhat surprising reports have arisen over recent weeks that Chamberlain will be a Liverpool player next season. A disappointing season for Arsenal has left their squad in disarray, and it is thought that the 23 year-old midfielder is seeking a new challenge. The player’s versatility across midfield positions is an appealing to Klopp, who will need added squad depth. Arsenal will not be keen to sell to a rival, but if the rumours are to be believed, Chamberlain has his heart set on the Merseyside club and a £35 million transfer could well be on the cards.

6/9 Douglas Costa The 26 year old Brazilian winger has gained plaudits for his performances at the German champions, yet the player stated earlier in the season that he is ‘not that happy’, presumably at missing out to Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben regularly. He would cost upwards of £25 million and have plenty of suitors, meaning Liverpool are simply one of many clubs he could choose from, although he did recently ‘like’ a tweet from a Liverpool fan about the possibility of him joining the club. There is also a chance that Costa is happy in Munich but is seeking an improved deal, which would come as no real surprise.

7/9 Ryan Sessegnon Sessegnon is a long-term option at left-back for Liverpool with the 17-year-old lighting up the Championship with Fulham. With only Alberto Moreno, who is expected to leave, and James Milner available in that position, Klopp wants to bring in at least two. He faces competition from Manchester United and Tottenham though.

8/9 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang The most speculative target on the list is Gabon forward Aubameyang, who became a household name under Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund. Constant questions over his future are expected to culminate in a move this summer, and while his former boss will no doubt be interested, European giants Real Madrid are circling and thought to be his preferred destination. While the versatile Roberto Firmino has had a good season deployed as Liverpool’s first choice striker and Divock Origi a promising talent, they still lack a world class centre forward like Aubameyang. Dortmund CEO Hanz-Joachim Watzke stated earlier this year that the striker, who has three years to run on his contract, would only leave ‘for an outrageous fee’.

9/9 Jonas Hector A player Klopp will know well, the 26 year-old is thought to be a serious option with the manager unconvinced by Alberto Moreno. James Milner has deputised brilliantly this season but an out-and-out left back is a priority for the summer. Hector has earned 27 caps for Germany since 2014 and is known for his excellent positional understanding and for putting in accurate crosses. It is thought he would cost in excess of £20 million, which could be well worth it for a good player approaching his prime years.

Brannagan won’t sign without assurances over his pathway to the first team and clubs from the Premier League and Championship are ready to pounce on a potential bargain deal.

Stoke City, Hull City and Derby County are keeping tabs on the set-piece specialist.