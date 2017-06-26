Liverpool had a deal agreed for former Barcelona and current Juventus right-back Dani Alves, before pulling out of the move and opting to sign Jermaine Pennant and Peter Crouch instead.

Alves is understood to be moving to Manchester City this summer to solve Pep Guardiola’s full-back issues, but former Liverpool CEO Rick Parry has revealed that he could have been in the Premier League 10 years earlier.

Rafa Benitez was in charge at the time and was keen to sign the Brazilian from Sevilla but the transfer failed to come to fruition after the club decided to spend the money on two players rather than just one.

Mohamed Salah signs for Liverpool







6 show all Mohamed Salah signs for Liverpool









1/6 Mohamed Salah signs for Liverpool Liverpool have finally kick-started their summer recruitment drive in earnest after completing a deal for Roma winger Mohamed Salah.

2/6 Mohamed Salah signs for Liverpool The Egypt international has signed a five-year contract for a fee Independent Sport understands is in the region of 39million euros, including add-ons, and the current exchange rate means that would work out at £34.3million

3/6 Mohamed Salah signs for Liverpool The sum is not quite enough to break the club-record £35million paid to Newcastle for Andy Carroll in January 2011.

4/6 Mohamed Salah signs for Liverpool Salah was a long-term target of the club, who previously tried to sign him three years ago when they were pipped by Chelsea, and current manager Jurgen Klopp was keen to add more pace to his side.

5/6 Mohamed Salah signs for Liverpool The club had a £28million offer turned down earlier this month but after finalising terms with the Serie A club on Wednesday.

6/6 Mohamed Salah signs for Liverpool Salah travelled to Merseyside to complete his medical and sign his contract on Thursday.

He told BBC Radio Merseyside: “We had the deal - finally, after enormous complications - tied up for Dani Alves and then the decision was should we buy two players or should we spend all of that on a full-back?

“Alves was not the player then that he is now, but he always looked like he would be a great player.

“Would he have been a better signing than [Jermaine] Pennant and [Peter] Crouch, for example? Probably yes, but it's easy with hindsight.”

He also explained that the Reds came to the decision as a result of holding far less financial clout in the transfer market than the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United and felt they needed to buy quantity over quality.

He added: “Looking back, if I could do anything different, it would be to focus on buying one [player] at a time rather than having to buy five or six every season.”