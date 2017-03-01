Jürgen Klopp has thrown Daniel Sturridge’s Liverpool future into serious doubt after confirming that he will review the striker’s position in the squad at the end of the season, with a summer exit looking more and more likely.

While Sturridge missed Monday’s disappointing 3-1 defeat by Leicester City through illness, he has not featured regularly this season and Klopp has shown a preference to start Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi ahead of him.

The England striker’s absence this week meant he was safe from Klopp’s criticism of his squad, with Liverpool slumping to their sixth defeat in 12 matches in 2017, and any hopes that the 2-0 victory over Tottenham last month had seen the side turn a corner quickly diminished when Leicester recorded their first Premier League victory of the calendar year, scoring their first goal in the same timeframe as well.

Klopp has remained coy on Sturridge’s future up until now, having insisted he has a role to play in his side, but following the Leicester defeat, Klopp cast doubt on the England international’s long-term future at Anfield as well as a number of other players that he appears to be losing faith in.

“I have no idea what happens in the summer,” Klopp said of Sturridge. “It is not only Daniel but a lot of players. Daniel was not in training for eight or nine days because of a virus infection.

“We have to bring him back to the best shape possible and then bring this season to an end as successfully as possible. Then we will make decisions and speak about Daniel and any other players about what will happen at the end of the season. A lot of things will influence this and we can speak about it when it is time.”

Klopp received criticism from former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher after persisting with midfielder James Milner at left-back and Lucas Leiva, another natural midfielder, in central defence. Milner has been preferred to the out-of-favour Alberto Moreno, while injury ruled Dejan Lovren out of the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester 3 Liverpool 1: Player ratings







1/22 Kasper Schmeichel 7/10 Made a series of good low saves. Could have done little to stop Liverpool's solitary goal. Getty Images

2/22 Danny Simpson 7/10 Was unable to get forward as much as he would have liked but made an excellent first-half interception to prevent Coutinho from scoring. Getty Images

3/22 Wes Morgan 7/10 Put in a performance that harked back to the Morgan of old. Did the simple stuff well and denied Firmino with a fine last-ditch tackle. Getty Images

4/22 Robert Huth 6/10 Looked shaky when Mane isolated him in the penalty area early in the second-half. A threat going forward. Getty Images

5/22 Christian Fuchs 6/10 Assisted Vardy's second goal with a sumptuous in-swinging cross. Had a couple of respectable shots from distance. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 Marc Albrighton 8/10 Very impressive. His pass for the opening goal was a thing of beauty. Impish display out wide. CameraSport via Getty Images

7/22 Danny Drinkwater 7/10 Grabbed his fair share of the headlines with a thunderous right-foot drive past Mignolet. Was occasionally guilty of dawdling on the ball, though. Getty Images

8/22 Wilfred Ndidi 9/10 A contender for man of the match. Made 11 successful tackles: more than even N'Golo Kante ever managed in his time at the club. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

9/22 Riyad Mahrez 7/10 Showed flashes of talent dribbling forward but, running at Milner and Lucas, he should have made more of an impact. Getty Images

10/22 Shinji Okazaki 7/10 Played instead of Ahmed Musa; a tactical decision Craig Shakespeare got spot on. A typically combative performance, constantly freeing up space for Vardy to run into. Getty Images

11/22 Jamie Vardy 9/10 The quintessential Jamie Vardy performance. Showed confidence in front of goal and terrorised Lucas with his direct running. Superb: man of the match. Getty Images

12/22 Simon Mignolet 6/10 Cannot be blamed for any of the goals. Made two good first-half saves. Ran decisively off his line to twice deny Vardy late on. Getty Images

13/22 Nathaniel Clyne 5/10 Should have done better for the third goal, which came down the right-hand side. Inexplicably performed a rabona while Liverpool were 3-1 down, which didn't go down all too well. Getty Images

14/22 Joel Matip 5/10 A poor performance, but had it all to do in a defence lacking confidence and featuring players deployed out of position. Getty Images

15/22 Lucas 3/10 Dreadful. Frequently exposed by Vardy. Struggled for the forward's pace and struggled in the air. Out of position and short of quality. Getty Images

16/22 James Milner 4/10 Frequently caught out of position and struggled against the running of Mahrez and Vardy. Improved when shifted into midfield late on. Getty Images

17/22 Emre Can 5/10 Liverpool badly missed Jordan Henderson. Can tried, but was often overran in midfield. Redeemed himself a little with a fine surge forward for Liverpool's consolation. Getty Images

18/22 Georginio Wijnaldum 5/10 A poor performance from a player who has looked in form in recent weeks. Guilty of giving the ball away for Leicester's first goal. Offered nothing going forward. Getty Images

19/22 Adam Lallana 5/10 Largely anonymous although did attempt to link up with Mane more in the second-half. That ultimately proved too little too late; hauled off by Klopp on the hour. Getty Images

20/22 Philippe Coutinho 6/10 So far from his best. Took his goal very well but failed to capitalise on his half-chances in the first-half. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

21/22 Sadio Mane 5/10 Chopped down by Jamie Vardy just 20 seconds into the match. Restricted to a role on the fringes thereafter and ultimately disappointing. Getty Images

22/22 Roberto Firmino 5/10 Barely involved. The stats tell their own story: 0 shots on goal, 0 through balls played and just three aerials won. Getty Images

However, the Croatia international looks set to return to the side for this weekend’s important visit of Arsenal to Merseyside in a game that could have a major impact on the top four come the end of the season. Sturridge is also expected back in the squad, though he is unlikely to start, but the Reds look set to be without their captain, Jordan Henderson, after he suffered a foot injury last week.

“It looks like he will not be ready for Arsenal,” Klopp said of Henderson’s chances of a return. “We will see.”