Jürgen Klopp believes Liverpool’s improvement on the pitch this season is already helping him to secure his summer transfer targets.

Klopp’s side currently sit third in the Premier League table, six points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United, and are on course to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in three years.

Their efforts have arguably been aided by a lack of European football this term. A mediocre league campaign last time out saw them fail to qualify for either of Uefa’s leading competitions.

Liverpool players who could leave this summer







12 show all Liverpool players who could leave this summer





















1/12 Daniel Sturridge An electric frontman just three years ago, Sturridge has now lost a bit of that spark due to persistent injury problems. Worst still, Liverpool's dynamic frontline seems to become unbalanced once he is slotted into it. Overall, it is difficult to see a future for him in Jurgen Klopp's long-term plans. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

2/12 Alberto Moreno Moreno is surely in line to depart this summer, having been frozen out of the starting line-up since the opening day win at Arsenal and kept out by a makeshift left-back. Although he offers an obvious attacking threat, his lack of composure has cost Liverpool too many times in his short Anfield career. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

3/12 Simon Mignolet He may have won his battle with Loris Karius for the starting spot between the sticks, but both may have lost the war. Neither have convinced when given an opportunity and Mignolet is merely the man in possession. There will be concern if that’s still the case come next season’s opening weekend. Survival rating: 5/10 Getty

4/12 Emre Can A player with undoubted potential, but one who has consistently under-performed. His contractual situation is a worry, too. Can’s current deal expires in the summer of 2018 and, with negotiations progressing slowly, Liverpool could be tempted to cash in. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

5/12 Lucas Leiva A club stalwart, a fan favourite, but a player undoubtedly coming to the end of his time at Anfield. His contract expires this summer and a renewal would be one borne out of sentiment rather than sense. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

6/12 Loris Karius Like Mignolet, Karius' future will depend on whether Klopp decides to enter the market for a goalkeeper for the second consecutive summer. If he does, last year's signing from Mainz will have a long road back to the first team. He is young, though, and his status as a relatively new signing could work in his favour. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

7/12 Ragnar Klavan Brought in as a fourth-choice centre-back last summer, Klavan shot up the pecking order following Mamadou Sakho’s disciplinary issues. Joel Matip’s injury problems saw Klavan promoted further still and, though he has put in a handful of solid displays, others have been below-par. If a new centre-back arrives and Joe Gomez’s development continues apace, Klavan will be back on the fringes. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

8/12 Mamadou Sakho Sakho is currently out on loan at Crystal Palace and his Anfield career looks all but over after the disciplinary problems which have dogged him. Klopp looks to have made his mind up on the defender, who would be a regular starter if he had his manager's trust. Survival rating: 1/10 Getty

9/12 Jon Flanagan Local-born Flanagan is a fan favourite who only signed a new contract last season, but as an old-fashioned full-back, he is perhaps not dynamic enough for Klopp's system. A lack of minutes at loan club Burnley will not have helped his cause. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

10/12 Andre Wisdom Wisdom broke into Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool side during the Northern Irishman's first season at the club, but his progress has stagnated. The 23-year-old may now look to build a career away from English football, having spent this season on loan at Red Bull Salzburg. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

11/12 Lazar Markovic Markovic seems destined to become an expensive Liverpool flop, having flattered to deceive since his £20million move from Benfica in 2014. He could yet enjoy success elsewhere however, and has shown glimpses of his undeniable talent while on loan at Hull. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

12/12 Danny Ings Liverpool's forgotten man has been unlucky with injuries since joining from Burnley. Ings has made just 11 starts in two years following two serious knee injuries. With any luck, Klopp will show sympathy to his beleaguered striker. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

Klopp insists this did not affect his ability to acquire new additions last year, but still believes a return to the continent will only help the club complete deals this time around. Indeed, the targets Liverpool have already approached can “see the progress”.

“We feel in a good way, and if a player wants to be part of this way, then it’s easier to make this decision this year than last year,” he said ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Crystal Palace at Anfield.

“But actually not a lot of players told me last year: ‘I don’t want to be part of this, but let me see what happens next year and then we can talk again.’

“But the talks we’ve had so far are very positive,” he added. “That doesn’t mean it will all work out, but they are really positive, and they all see the progress. That’s good.”

Klopp will be confident of picking up three points against an in-form but relegation-threatened Palace, especially after back-to-back away victories at Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion.

Liverpool shut both of those sides out after taking the lead and in doing so learned from the mistakes of their last home game a fortnight ago, when they squandered a lead over lowly Bournemouth to draw 2-2.

“Sometimes you have to make real mistakes to learn from that,” Klopp said, reflecting on how his side overcame that disappointment to claim six points on the road.

“That’s how it is. I wouldn’t say that Bournemouth was a real mistake but it felt like that for us after the game. It was so useless for us. There was absolutely no sense in the fact that it happened in this game, in this situation, even when it was after a set-piece.”

“I want, and I think everybody wants to realise that we don’t necessarily start managing a game from the first minute. That’s not how it is,” he added.

“You need to come into a game and when you are in a game, you need to keep it going. At the end, to manage a result in the last five or 10 minutes is an important part of football.”