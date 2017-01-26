Jamie Carragher issues warning over Philippe Coutinho future, Hull 'prepare bid' for Liverpool target Leon Bailey

Former Liverpool defender has warned that the influential Philippe Coutinho could still leave for Barcelona, despite recently signing a new contact at Anfield.

The Brazilian committed his future at the club until 2022 after signing fresh terms on Wednesday and is now Liverpool’s highest-paid player, earning a reported £200,000 a week.

But Carragher does not believe this will stop Coutinho leaving should Barcelona or Real Madrid come calling.

"We've had plenty of players in the past Liverpool who have signed big contracts then moved on," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"If Coutinho wasn't happy he wouldn't sign a contract. We hear there's no release clause which again doesn’t mean everything.

"Liverpool are no different to every other club in world football besides two. If Barcelona or Real Madrid come for one of your players and pay what you want, they're going, because 99 per cent of players want to play for those two clubs.

"If that happens, it means, if they're unbelievable for Liverpool, then you have to thank him, as we did with Luis Suarez."

Meanwhile, Liverpool face stiff competition to land Genk wonder-kid Leon Bailey.

The Reds are one of a number of top-flight clubs interested in the 19-year-old’s signature but it’s believed Hull’s Marco Silva is ready to put the first firm offer on the table, the Daily Mail reports.

Chelsea and Everton have also been linked with a move for the Jamaican who has scored eight goals and provided 10 assists this season so far.