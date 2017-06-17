Liverpool are still yet to make their first signing of the summer, with The Independent understanding Jurgen Klopp wants as many as seven new signings at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk appeared like he would be the first through the door for £50m but after the Reds were reported for ‘illegal activity’ by Southampton, they apologised and pulled out of negotiations to sign him through fear of a transfer ban.

One player who seemingly will sign for Klopp’s side is Mohamed Salah, with it being a matter of when and not if the Egyptian signs. Personal terms are understood to have already been agreed with the transfer fee the only remaining stumbling block, with Liverpool willing to pay £35m but Roma wanting £40m.

Klopp is also scouting his homeland for talent and has settled on RB Leipzig pair Naby Keita and Timo Werner, although he faces a battle if he is to take two of the Bundesliga runners-up’s best players.

With Champions League football added to Liverpool’s fixture schedule this season, quantity is as important as quality this summer to make sure the side don’t burn out, as they appeared to towards the middle of last season.

