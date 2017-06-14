Liverpool will “definitely” sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool this summer, according to his fellow Egyptian and former Tottenham striker Mido.

The Reds are expected to complete the signing of the Roma by the end of this month as the Serie A side look to comply with Fifa’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

Roma must balance their books by the end of June, according to Corriere dello Sport and the £35m sale of Salah to the Reds would do just that, with the Italian club already having lined up a replacement for the 24-year-old in Swedish teenager Teddy Bergqvist from Malmo.

Liverpool summer transfer targets







10 show all Liverpool summer transfer targets

















1/10 Mohamed Salah The Salah deal is inching over the line, with Liverpool confident of completing the deal by the end of the month. Roma are equally keen to sell given their need to comply with Fifa Financial Fair Play regulations. The winger will add yet more pace and industry to Liverpool's attack. Getty Images

2/10 Timo Werner Werner scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga last season as his goals fired RB Leipzig to second place and a first-ever Champions League qualification. The German club are keen to keep him but money talks and Liverpool are desperate for an out-and-out goalscorer. Bongarts/Getty Images

3/10 Naby Keita A difficult signing to pull off, but one that Liverpool are interested in making. Keita's dynamic performances in the centre of RB Leipzig's midfield have caught Klopp's eye, but also the attention of Bayern Munich, who are also monitoring the player.

4/10 Dusan Tadic The Southampton attacker is out of favour on the south coast and desperate for a way out of the club. Liverpool are interested in him to provide competition and back-up to the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana with the added strain of European football.

5/10 Andrew Robertson Given Hull's relegation to the Championship, Robertson is one of the players in the shop window. Left-backs are at the forefront of Klopp's transfer activity and Robertson will come fairly cheap. Getty Images

6/10 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Somewhat surprising reports have arisen over recent weeks that Chamberlain will be a Liverpool player next season. A disappointing season for Arsenal has left their squad in disarray, and it is thought that the 23 year-old midfielder is seeking a new challenge. The player’s versatility across midfield positions is an appealing to Klopp, who will need added squad depth. Arsenal will not be keen to sell to a rival, but if the rumours are to be believed, Chamberlain has his heart set on the Merseyside club and a £35 million transfer could well be on the cards.

7/10 Douglas Costa The 26 year old Brazilian winger has gained plaudits for his performances at the German champions, yet the player stated earlier in the season that he is ‘not that happy’, presumably at missing out to Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben regularly. He would cost upwards of £25 million and have plenty of suitors, meaning Liverpool are simply one of many clubs he could choose from, although he did recently ‘like’ a tweet from a Liverpool fan about the possibility of him joining the club. There is also a chance that Costa is happy in Munich but is seeking an improved deal, which would come as no real surprise.

8/10 Ryan Sessegnon Sessegnon is a long-term option at left-back for Liverpool with the 17-year-old lighting up the Championship with Fulham. With only Alberto Moreno, who is expected to leave, and James Milner available in that position, Klopp wants to bring in at least two. He faces competition from Manchester United and Tottenham though.

9/10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang The most speculative target on the list is Gabon forward Aubameyang, who became a household name under Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund. Constant questions over his future are expected to culminate in a move this summer, and while his former boss will no doubt be interested, European giants Real Madrid are circling and thought to be his preferred destination. While the versatile Roberto Firmino has had a good season deployed as Liverpool’s first choice striker and Divock Origi a promising talent, they still lack a world class centre forward like Aubameyang. Dortmund CEO Hanz-Joachim Watzke stated earlier this year that the striker, who has three years to run on his contract, would only leave ‘for an outrageous fee’.

10/10 Jonas Hector A player Klopp will know well, the 26 year-old is thought to be a serious option with the manager unconvinced by Alberto Moreno. James Milner has deputised brilliantly this season but an out-and-out left back is a priority for the summer. Hector has earned 27 caps for Germany since 2014 and is known for his excellent positional understanding and for putting in accurate crosses. It is thought he would cost in excess of £20 million, which could be well worth it for a good player approaching his prime years.

Roma are holding out for £40m for Salah but Liverpool remain confident they can bring in the 24-year-old for a second Premier League spell, after his short stay at Stamford Bridge, and Mido is certain the move will happen.

“Salah will definitely move to Liverpool,” Mido, who currently manages Egyptian side Wadi Degla, told Kingfut. “It’s just a matter of time.

“Liverpool’s style of play suits Salah perfectly and Klopp’s style suits him.

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool have money to spend

“I’m not concerned about the competition Salah will face in Liverpool, but I just fear he might not be able to cope with the higher tempo of playing in the Premier League.”

Fellow Liverpool target Dusan Tadic has also suggested he will join this summer after refusing to rule out leaving Southampton this summer.

Tadic’s game time at Southampton has been reduced this season after he fell out with Claude Puel and he has appeared on the Reds’ radar due to his £13m release clause, something he has refused to deny.

Liverpool's potential Virgil van Dijk alternatives







8 show all Liverpool's potential Virgil van Dijk alternatives













1/8 Kalidou Koulibaly Club: Napoli

Estimated value: £40m

Likelihood: 6/10 Getty

2/8 Stefan de Vrij Club: Lazio

Estimated value: £23m

Likelihood: 5/10 Getty

3/8 Michael Keane Club: Burnley

Estimated value: £30m

Likelihood: 4/10 Getty

4/8 Jonathan Tah Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Estimated value: £40m

Likelihood: 2/10 Getty

5/8 Kostas Manolas Club: Roma

Estimated value: £25m

Likelihood: 1/10 Getty

6/8 Davinson Sanchez Club: Ajax

Estimated value: £23m

Likelihood: 2/10 Getty

7/8 Inigo Martinez Club: Real Sociedad

Estimated value: £25m

Likelihood: 1/10 Getty

8/8 Mamadou Sakho Club: Liverpool

Estimated value: £30m

Likelihood: 2/10 Getty

The Serbian would be the sixth player to swap the south coast for Merseyside in the last three seasons after Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Rickie Lambert, Nathaniel Clyne and Sadio Mane’s transfers.

Klopp is also eyeing a double raid on Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig for Naby Keita and Timo Werner, after the duo helped the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Klopp is desperate to bolster his midfield with Keita one of his top targets this summer, but the German side are reluctant to sell after only signing him from their sister club Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

As for Werner, only three strikers scored more times than his 21 strikes over the course of the Bundesliga season the Reds want a natural goalscorer to help deal with Champions League football.

Chelsea’s Dominic Solanke already set to arrive at the end of his contract, while Hull's Andrew Robertson is an option at left-back given James Milner had been forced to play there throughout this season.