Mohamed Salah has been pictured with a Liverpool shirt as his expected £35million move to Anfield edges closer.

Jurgen Klopp's side rubber stamped Champions League football on the final day of the Premier League season and the Reds boss is set for a bumper summer spend as he looks to assemble a squad capable of challenging both at home and in Europe next term.

Roma wide-man Salah could be the first of seven new arrivals at Anfield with the man himself pictured with two fans with shirts while on international duty.

How could Liverpool line up next season?







12 show all How could Liverpool line up next season?





















1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Getty Images

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. West Ham United via Getty Images

3/12 LB: Andrew Robertson Fulham’s teenage prospect Ryan Sessegnon is also a potential new left-back, but Hull’s Robertson would be able to immediately slot into the current Liverpool first-team. Robertson has just 12 months remaining on his current deal and would likely be available at a cut-price fee. Getty Images

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Liverpool will have a fight on their hands if they want to once again raid Southampton, this time for their classy central defender Van Dijk. Manchester City are also keen, but Klopp has been a long-term admirer of the ball-playing Dutch international. Getty

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

6/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

7/12 LM: Adam Lallana The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Getty Images

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Bongarts/Getty Images

9/12 RM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free. Getty Images

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Timo Werner The 21-year-old made his full German debut in the friendly against England in March and is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young strikers, having scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga for Leipzig last season. “If you were to play at Anfield and hear the fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ it would certainly be something special,” Werner told Sport Bild earlier this season. Bongarts/Getty Images

The 24-year-old Egyptian international scored 15 goals and added 11 assists as Roma finished second in Serie A this season and the move will see him return to England after a short spell with Chelsea between 2014 and 2016 where he made just 19 appearances.

Liverpool remain in the hunt for Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk but there is still work to be done on what would be a club-record deal.

The Dutchman is Klopp’s number one target this summer and the Reds hope the draw of the German boss will help them see off stiff competition from the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea to land him in what would represent a huge coup for both manager and club.

Formal negotiations between the clubs are yet to begin but the Saints are understood to be looking for in excess of £50million, a figure which would comfortably surpass the £35m the Reds paid for Andy Carroll in 2011.

Liverpool summer transfer targets







10 show all Liverpool summer transfer targets

















1/10 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool will be one of a host of clubs chasing the signature of 25-year-old Dutch centre-back Van Dijk. Injury problems have given Klopp a headache this season and while Joel Matip looks a good signing, Van Dijk would certainly be an upgrade on other options. He will not come cheap and it is thought that Southampton will demand as much as £50 million if Liverpool want to add him to their contingent of ex-Saints players. With Sakho on his way out and the club looking to make a statement, Liverpool will be keen but wary that any deal will likely depend on Champions League qualification.

2/10 Naby Keita A difficult signing to pull off, but one that Liverpool are interested in making. Keita's dynamic performances in the centre of RB Leipzig's midfield have caught Klopp's eye, but also the attention of Bayern Munich, who are also monitoring the player.

3/10 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Somewhat surprising reports have arisen over recent weeks that Chamberlain will be a Liverpool player next season. A disappointing season for Arsenal has left their squad in disarray, and it is thought that the 23 year-old midfielder is seeking a new challenge. The player’s versatility across midfield positions is an appealing to Klopp, who will need added squad depth. Arsenal will not be keen to sell to a rival, but if the rumours are to be believed, Chamberlain has his heart set on the Merseyside club and a £35 million transfer could well be on the cards.

4/10 Sandro Ramirez The struggling Spanish club will find it difficult to keep hold of the forward, 21, this summer as interest from Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham intensifies. Daniel Sturridge will surely leave Anfield in search of more game time, therefore vacating a spot for La Masia graduate Ramirez. 17 appearances between 2014-16 were not enough to keep him at Barcelona and, confident in his ability, he joined Malaga to prove his worth. After just one season at the club he has done just that, and could cost suitors just £5 million if suggestions of a release clause are to be believed.

5/10 Jonas Hector A player Klopp will know well, the 26 year-old is thought to be a serious option with the manager unconvinced by Alberto Moreno. James Milner has deputised brilliantly this season but an out-and-out left back is a priority for the summer. Hector has earned 27 caps for Germany since 2014 and is known for his excellent positional understanding and for putting in accurate crosses. It is thought he would cost in excess of £20 million, which could be well worth it for a good player approaching his prime years.

6/10 Ben Chilwell Also a target for Arsenal, Chilwell has been flirting with a move away from Leicester for some time and could well be brought in to compete with another summer left-back signing. Age is on his side at just 20 and he is considered one of the most promising defensive talents in England. His fee would unlikely exceed £5 million making him an attractive option for Liverpool.

7/10 Mattia De Sciglio Another full-back option, the Italian has been linked with Liverpool for some time and it is thought that a move could finally materialise as he enters the last year of his contract. Milan will be reluctant to lose him for free next summer and could cut their losses by selling for around £15 million as their new Chinese owners seek to revamp the team. De Sciglio is an experienced player with 108 caps for his current club and 31 for Italy, and is able to play at right or left back; a valuable asset in any team.

8/10 Douglas Costa The 26 year old Brazilian winger has gained plaudits for his performances at the German champions, yet the player stated earlier in the season that he is ‘not that happy’, presumably at missing out to Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben regularly. He would cost upwards of £25 million and have plenty of suitors, meaning Liverpool are simply one of many clubs he could choose from, although he did recently ‘like’ a tweet from a Liverpool fan about the possibility of him joining the club. There is also a chance that Costa is happy in Munich but is seeking an improved deal, which would come as no real surprise.

9/10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang The most speculative target on the list is Gabon forward Aubameyang, who became a household name under Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund. Constant questions over his future are expected to culminate in a move this summer, and while his former boss will no doubt be interested, European giants Real Madrid are circling and thought to be his preferred destination. While the versatile Roberto Firmino has had a good season deployed as Liverpool’s first choice striker and Divock Origi a promising talent, they still lack a world class centre forward like Aubameyang. Dortmund CEO Hanz-Joachim Watzke stated earlier this year that the striker, who has three years to run on his contract, would only leave ‘for an outrageous fee’.

10/10 Isco If available, not many clubs would say no to the chance to sign Isco. Klopp has reportedly identified the Spanish playmaker as his ideal signing if Philippe Coutinho joins Barcelona as feared. While this scenario is unlikely to materialise, Liverpool would need to soften the heavy blow that losing the talismanic Coutinho would deal, and the funds could be reinvested into buying Isco, whose contract expires in 2018.

Klopp is expected to be busy this offseason with Chelsea’s Dominic Solanke already set to arrive at the end of his contract.

Hull's Andrew Robertson is another target while RB Leipzig duo Naby Keita and Timo Werner have long been on Klopp's radar although the German club are remaining resolute in their stance that both players are not for sale.