How Mohamed Salah can prove Jose Mourinho wrong by joining Liverpool

Almost four years on from their first shot at signing him, Liverpool are close to finally securing Mohamed Salah.

It has been a long wait at Anfield and it is hard not to speculate how things might have turned out had they secured Salah back in the 2013/14 season when Salah was a 21-year-old, in his second season playing for Murat Yakin’s FC Basel.

Salah was brilliant for Basel and came to Premier League attention when he shredded Tottenham and Chelsea in the Europa League and then Chelsea again in the Champions League, scoring against them home and away in the autumn of 2013. That put both Liverpool and Chelsea on alert. Brendan Rodgers wanted him to add extra edge to Liverpool’s title push, but Jose Mourinho made a persuasive phone-call and he went to Stamford Bridge instead.

We will never know how Liverpool’s famous failed title charge in the spring of 2014 would have turned out had they managed to sign Salah during that January transfer window. He could have disrupted their balance and stopped them from that remarkable 11-game winning streak that took them so close. Or he could have given them the extra sharpness to get them over the line ahead of Manchester City.

As it was, Salah was unveiled at Chelsea in January 2014 for a fee of £11m. He joined the day after Juan Mata was sold to Manchester United for £37m, during the same window that Kevin De Bruyne was allowed to leave too. Mourinho was trying to re-configure his team to make it more powerful and dynamic and saw in Salah the ability to get in behind down the left flank.

“We had to go for a young player, for a left-footed player and for a fast player,” Mourinho explained. “Salah is a kind of player that looks for the space and tries to get behind people so we think he was a good choice.”

Mohamed Salah was hardly given a look-in at Chelsea ( Getty )

But it can be difficult to come into an elite environment, especially one overseen by a manager as demanding as Mourinho, and in truth Salah barely made an impact at Chelsea. During the second half of the 2013-14 season he only made six starts, and five substitute appearances, as Mourinho realised he preferred Willian, Eden Hazard, Oscar and Ramires as his attacking midfield options.

That was a bedding-in period but even after the first half of the next season, Mourinho quickly found his best team following the arrivals of Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa. Salah was nowhere near it. He started just four games, none in the league, and in January 2015, one year after joining, was sent out to Fiorentina on loan.

How could Liverpool line up next season?







13 show all How could Liverpool line up next season?























1/13 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Getty Images

2/13 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. West Ham United via Getty Images

3/13 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4/13 CB: Ben Gibson After pulling out of the deal to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, the Reds have turned their attention to Ben Gibson, who is almost certain to leave Middlesbrough after their relegation. Boro want around £20m after his England call up but Liverpool are confident they can beat Tottenham to his signing. Getty Images

5/13 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

6/13 LB: Benjamin Mendy L'Equipe reported on Saturday that Liverpool were now in pole position to sign Mendy from Monaco after overtaking Manchester City in negotiations. The left-back is rating at £40m and would become Liverpool's most expensive ever player, but they need someone to replace James Milner in that position. Getty Images

7/13 LM: Dusan Tadic Liverpool are targeting yet another Southampton star but they are aware they can claim Tadic on the cheap as he has a reported £13m release clause - something he has refused to deny. He would jostle for position with Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho given the extra games the Reds will need to play with their Champions League return. Getty

8/13 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Bongarts/Getty Images

9/13 RM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free. Getty Images

10/13 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

11/13 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty Images

12/13 CF: Timo Werner The 21-year-old made his full German debut in the friendly against England in March and is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young strikers, having scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga for Leipzig last season. “If you were to play at Anfield and hear the fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ it would certainly be something special,” Werner told Sport Bild earlier this season. Bongarts/Getty Images

13/13 CF: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Liverpool initially targeted Timo Werner but have been frustrated in their attempts to sign the young German striker. Le Parisien have reported that the club may now turn their attention towards Aubameyang. They have claimed that Liverpool's US owners Fenway Sports Group are prepared to spend a club record £60m to land their man. Getty

Plenty of very good players have failed to make the grade for Mourinho, and Salah left soon after De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku were let go. Both of those players have since shown that they are world class, which is why Manchester City paid £55million for De Bruyne and why Chelsea are willing to spend even more to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

Salah too, has shown in the two and a half seasons since leaving Chelsea that he did not fail there because he was a bad player, he was simply unlucky, in the wrong place at the wrong time. Because in his two seasons at Roma he has been simply one of the best attacking players in Serie A.

Salah has excelled during his time in Serie A ( Getty )

Salah has been even more consistent than he was at Basel, turning himself into the ultimate modern wide player. He has scored an impressive 33 goals in his two years in Rome, and added 17 assists too. He is not an old-fashioned winger but gets into the box and plays clever passes.

Most importantly Salah is still lightning quick and that is the quality that stands out for Liverpool. Sadio Mane was a brilliant signing from Southampton but as Liverpool found out last season they lose their edge without him. By adding Salah for a club record fee that could rise beyond £35m, they are ensuring that they have more options to play in the fast, mobile, incisive way that Jurgen Klopp wants. He is the perfect fit for the German’s football, even if he has made Liverpool wait it out.