Mohamed Salah on how he's '100%' better than he was at Chelsea and why Liverpool fans are right to expect more

Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool fans he is "100%" a better player now than when he was at Chelsea.

The Egyptian international joined the Reds in a £34.3million deal from Roma to become Jurgen Klopp's first summer signing.

It isn't the 25-year-old's first taste of English football, however, after an unsuccessful spell with Chelsea between 2014 and 2016 where he made only 19 appearances.

But upon his return to the Premier League and asked if he was a better player now than when he was at Stamford Bridge, Salah replied: "100% yes. They have paid a lot of money for that!

“Everything, even my personality is different. I was a kid then, just 21. Now, four years on, I have a baby and everything is different. I feel better suited now. I have a lot of experience from three clubs. I was at Chelsea, Fiorentina and then Roma.

“I always try to improve and get better and better. I think last season was my best season. I feel like I am doing better and better every year. Now I have a new challenge here. Liverpool fans will expect more. It won't be easy but I am ready. I feel love from the supporters. They have been sending me funny photos and videos!

“I have experience. I like the way English football is. I'm happy to be back.”

Salah, who scored 29 goals in 65 appearances in Italy, will wear the number 11 shirt after previous incumbent Roberto Firmino switched to number nine with Klopp excited about what his latest signing will bring to his side.

"Mohamed has the perfect mix of experience and potential - this is a really exciting signing for us," he said. "He knows the Premier League, he has pedigree in the Champions League and he is one of the most important players for his country.

"His record in Italy has been outstanding and he possesses qualities that will enhance our team and squad. I have followed him since he emerged at Basle and he has matured into a really good player.

"His pace is incredible, he gives us more attacking threat and we are already strong in this area. I like that we will make it even more competitive. Most important though, for us, is that he is hungry, willing and eager to be even better and improve further.

"He believes in what we are trying to do here at Liverpool and is extremely keen to be part of it. He is very excited about performing for our wonderful supporters. He is an ambitious player who wants to win and win at the highest level; he knows he can fulfil those ambitions with Liverpool."