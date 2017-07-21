Jurgen Klopp has seemingly conceded defeat in Liverpool’s attempt to sign Naby Keita by admitting he was “a little bit too late” and that RB Leipzig are “lucky” they do not need to sell.

The Reds are currently considering their next move after seeing their £66m bid to sign the midfielder rejected by the Bundesliga runners-up this week, after previously seeing a £57.3m bid also turned down.

Red Bull’s co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz confirmed there was “no way” Leipzig would take the money on offer and Klopp said the club were “lucky” if they felt they didn’t need to sell players.

1/5 Johannes Geis (Schalke 04) Often an unsung hero in Schalke’s engine room, Geis would provide Liverpool’s midfield with some much-needed steel. The 23-year-old managed just a single goal throughout the whole of last season, however that statistic is not overly concerning, with his qualities lying in having the ability to break up play and re-distribute the ball accordingly, as well as from dead ball situations. Klopp has evidently targeted the German market in his bid to reinforce his midfield, and there are few better midfielders with a superior passing repertoire than the former Mainz man, who had a pass accuracy of 79 per cent last season, sometimes as a sole defensive midfielder. Bongarts/Getty Images

2/5 Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic has become nothing more than a bit-part player at Real Madrid due to the excellence of Toni Kroos and fellow countryman Luka Modric. The midfielder, who started just 19 games last season, has been able to deliver long-range passes accurately since his Inter Milan days, and has developed his defensive game well when covering for Modric in the Real Madrid set up. Deployed in several positions in Italy, Kovacic is now attempting to establish himself as a deep-lying playmaker, which would make him a suitable option for Liverpool. The Croatian is in desperate need of a move away, and despite interest from Tottenham, Klopp should not hesitate to get his career back on track. Getty Images

3/5 Grzegorz Krychowiak (PSG) Purchased for a substantial fee last summer from Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Krychowiak has endured a frustrating stint in the French capital. Much like Geis but with a greater physical presence than the German, the Polish midfielder thrives when positioned to challenge and recover the ball in central areas. The stature of the players in the midfields of Liverpool’s title competitors makes the Pole an increasingly attractive option, using his height to win over two aerial duels per game last season. Krychowiak is equally as astute having retrieved the ball, achieving a 92 per cent pass rate last season. The Polish international has been left out of the PSG squad for their pre-season tour, and would therefore not bring about the stalemate that the Merseyside club are currently experiencing with Leipzig. AFP/Getty Images

4/5 Leon Goretzka (Schalke 04) Goretzka has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich this summer, and his performances last season attracted the attention of suitors in England too. At 6ft 2in, the 22-year-old’s physique has seen him dominate midfield battles, with commensurate tireless work ethic to match. However, if the Confederations Cup was anything to go by, it is potentially the creative side of his game that will most appeal to Klopp. The German drives often from deep, and his five goals last season in addition to the three he bagged in the Confederations Cup demonstrates his ability to score goals from central midfield. Also able to play as an attacking midfielder, the three assists he picked up last season for his club do not reflect his true natural passing qualities. Goretzka, who undoubtedly possess the potential to become a complete midfielder, will be hot property if, as expected, he decides to leave Schalke in the near future. Bongarts/Getty Images

5/5 Jean Michael Seri (Nice) One of the most coveted midfielders in Europe this season, Jean Seri’s significant role in Nice’s Ligue 1 winning side has drawn interest from Roma, Barcelona, Arsenal and Tottenham. Much like Goretzka, Seri is equally as likely to control the tempo of the match with his wide passing range as he is to maraud forward and create openings with his superb dribbling. His return of ten assists and seven goals last season is superior to the 22-year-old German’s, but the transitional aspect to his play is what has made him so highly coveted, looking equally as assured in shielding the ball under pressure in his own half as he is trying to unlock the opposition’s defence. With a price tag of €40m well within Liverpool’s financial means, Seri could represent the best value for money for Klopp. AFP/Getty Images

Asked about the billionaire's comments, Klopp said: “Mr Mateschitz? What did he say? Lucky man, huh?

“They don’t have to sell players. When I was at Dortmund we always had to sell players.

“Meanwhile, they don’t have to sell players any more so, obviously, I’m always a little bit too late.

“What can I say? There's nothing to say about this.”

Leipzig have made a number of public attempts to ward off interest for their stars this summer and have repeatedly made it clear they do not wish to enter talks to sell.

Last week, RB Leipzig head coach Ralph Hasnhuttl insisted that both Keita and Arsenal target Emil Forsberg ‘feel great’ at the club and are “looking forward to the new season” in Germany.

“You can see that they feel great here and are looking forward to the new season,” Hasenhuttl told German magazine Kicker. “They know very well what they have here.

“It's a huge compliment for us that we awoke such desires, but it's not the general idea of our path to allow players a transfer following the first available offer.

1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Who is Jürgen Klopp looking to bring in this summer and how might those transfer targets fit into his first-choice starting line-up? Getty

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. Getty

3/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Getty

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Could Liverpool still pull this off? After being forced into an embarrassing climbdown amid 'tapping up' allegations earlier this summer, it seems unlikely. Yet if those reports were to be believed, Van Dijk wanted the move to Anfield. Klopp is still a fan and the club have been slow to move on to other defensive targets. Getty

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Getty

6/12 LB: Andrew Robertson With Ryan Sessegnon signing renewed terms at Fulham and Benjamin Mendy out of Liverpool's price range, they may turn to Hull City's Andrew Robertson. The Scotland left-back quietly impressed during his two years in the Premier League, despite both ending in relegation, but is he really Champions League level? If not, James Milner may return to the role. Getty

7/12 DM: Jordan Henderson Proved that he can be effective sitting deep in a midfield trio but his fitness is a major concern. Missed much of the second-half of the season with his persistent foot problem. Getty

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Getty

9/12 CM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free. Getty

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Getty

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty

12/12 ST: Roberto Firmino One of Klopp's favourite players, Firmino is likely to lead the line once again come the start of the season. Linked up superbly with Mané and Coutinho last term, though will hope to improve on his scoring return of 12 in 41 appearances. Getty

“Our goal is to become a big and established club, and what we did this summer is a substantial step towards it.”

While Liverpool are ready to break their transfer record for the player, Leipzig are desperate to see the player renew his contract in the autumn.