Former Red Bull Global Soccer scout Benoit Thans has explained how he first uncovered current Liverpool target Naby Keita during the player’s days with French side FC Istres.

Thans was first alerted to the forward back in December 2013 when Istres, a club with financial troubles that would ultimately be relegated from Ligue 2 that season, travelled to promotion-chasing RC Lens.

With the 18-year-old Keita running the show from the heart of Istres’ central midfield, the visitors pulled off the unlikeliest of upsets to beat the eventual Ligue 2 runners-up 2-1.

It was a performance which stuck in Thans’ memory and encouraged him to keep following the young Guinean.

"I followed him a few times," Thans told ESPN. "It was an away match and Istres were not in a good situation, but in this match he was the best on the field.

"For me, it was very important because it told me that he wanted to continue to have good progression, to play for the team, to win. He was the best on the pitch in this match. I followed him for three or four matches and he was always the best player on the pitch."

At first, it initially appeared that the Red Bull Group (RB Leipzig and Salzburg) were unchallenged in their pursuit of Keita and Thans admitted that the youngster was the first player that he had followed as a scout.

"I don't remember how many clubs [were watching him], but it was not many clubs because he was young," he added.

"He was the first player that I followed. After [I have scouted him], it is not my job to buy him or train him. I just gave my opinion as a scout."

Regarding the heightened interest surrounding Keita, Thans refused to be drawn on the player’s next move but added that the 22-year-old can “make progression again”.

Naby Keita has been linked with a move to Liverpool (Getty)



"Now I don't know what the future is for him, but I know that many clubs are interested in him," Thans said. "But I know that Ralf Rangnick [RB Leipzig manager] wants to keep him.

"When you go to play in the Bundesliga, you certainly make very good progression. But now it's also financial and if you say Liverpool are interested - all players are interested when Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United come to see you and they are maybe interested. It's always good for a player - it's a big name in the world.

"For me, he can make progression again, but he's already on the top."

