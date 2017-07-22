  1. Sport
How Liverpool could line up next season with Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk as Reds eye £135million double deal

The Reds have so far been frustrated in their pursuit of both RB Leipzig's Keita and Van Dijk of Southampton but are ready to redouble their efforts

How could Liverpool line up next season?

  • 1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season?

    Who is Jürgen Klopp looking to bring in this summer and how might those transfer targets fit into his first-choice starting line-up?

    Getty

  • 2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet

    Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently.

    Getty

  • 3/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne

    A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first.

    Getty

  • 4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk

    Could Liverpool still pull this off? After being forced into an embarrassing climbdown amid 'tapping up' allegations earlier this summer, it seems unlikely. Yet if those reports were to be believed, Van Dijk wanted the move to Anfield. Klopp is still a fan and with the player agitating for a move it could still happen.

    Getty

  • 5/12 CB: Joel Matip

    Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season.

    Getty

  • 6/12 LB: Andrew Robertson

    With Ryan Sessegnon signing renewed terms at Fulham and Benjamin Mendy out of Liverpool's price range, they have turned to Hull City's Andrew Robertson. The Scotland left-back quietly impressed during his two years in the Premier League, despite both ending in relegation and will alo.

    Getty

  • 7/12 DM: Jordan Henderson

    Proved that he can be effective sitting deep in a midfield trio but his fitness is a major concern. Missed much of the second-half of the season with his persistent foot problem.

    Getty

  • 8/12 CM: Naby Keita

    The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term.

    Getty

  • 9/12 CM: Philippe Coutinho

    The Brazilian is one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free and it's no surprise Barcelona have come calling. If Liverpool can keep hold of him he'd form part of a frightening front four.

    Getty

  • 10/12 LW: Sadio Mane

    One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards.

    Getty

  • 11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah

    Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season.

    Getty

  • 12/12 ST: Roberto Firmino

    One of Klopp's favourite players, Firmino is likely to lead the line once again come the start of the season. Linked up superbly with Mané and Coutinho last term, though will hope to improve on his scoring return of 12 in 41 appearances.

    Getty

Liverpool are set to ramp up their summer transfer activity with a concerted effort to land both of Jurgen Klopp's top two targets.

The Reds have so far been frustrated in their pursuit of both RB Leipzig's Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk of Southampton but are ready to redouble their efforts with the new Premier League season now just around the corner.

German sources close to the negotiations for Keita feel it has become almost a matter of principle for Leipzig to keep the Guinea international, and have been steadfast in their attitude, but a third bid in the region of £75million could prove extremely persuasive.

jurgen-klopp-2.jpg
Klopp has been busy but is eager for more reinforcements (Getty)

There is an extra edge to the situation given that the 22-year-old midfielder has a clause in his contract meaning he can leave for £48m next summer, so the size of such an offer from Liverpool – a 56% mark-up on a player they are almost certain to eventually lose – could well convince them to a deal.

The Merseyside club have previously had bids of £57.3m and £66m rejected for the player, who greatly desires a move to Anfield, but has so far just gone about his business with Leipzig and not in any way agitated for a move.

naby-keita.jpg
Keita is Klopp's number one target (Getty)

Van Dijk, for his part, has been training alone for a number of days having informed new Saints manager Mauricio Pellegrino that he wanted to leave the club in one of their first meetings.

Liverpool target Van Dijk tells Southampton he wants to leave the club

The Argentine took over at St Mary’s at the end of June, and one of his first tasks has been to handle the Van Dijk situation, as he chose to publicly reveal that the 26-year-old had asked to leave.

There is now a belief on many sides that Liverpool is where the centre-half wants to go, although the Merseyside club are understandably treading carefully and not looking to push the situation, having previously been forced to apologise to Southampton over a complaint about illegal approaches and contritely stating that their interest in the player had ended.

Liverpool have already been busy this summer with the early summer signings of Roma's Mohamed Salah and Chelsea's Dominic Solanke joined by Andy Robertson who swapped Hull for Anfield in an £8million deal on Friday.

But how could Liverpool line up with Klopp’s new signings? Scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see.

