Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has indicated that he’s set to leave Borussia Dortmund - stating he is “ready for new adventures” - amid speculation of a summer move to China.

The Gabon international had been linked with a move to Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain after admitting midway through the season that he needs to leave Dortmund if he’s to reach “the next level”.

But German newspaper Bild claims Aubameyang is close to sealing a £71m move to Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian where he’s expected to earn £26m a year.

And Aubameyang appears to have confirmed his imminent departure after posting a cryptic message on social media earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old posted a photo of himself with the caption: “ready for new adventures”.

This follows the admission made by Hans-Joachim Watzke, Borussia Dortmund CEO, that the club have set a £63m asking price for the forward.

Watze confirmed last week that the club are willing to listen to any offer which shows “its appreciation” for Aubameyang in “a financial way”.

Ready for new adventures #aubameyang #holidays #pea17 A post shared by Aubameyang (@aubameyang97) on Jun 27, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

The German’s remarks prompted further speculation that Liverpool were in for the striker but it seems Jurgen Klopp is set to lose out on his former player.

The Gabonese forward has scored a total of 85 goals from 125 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, and has been crowned the Bundesliga top scorer, Bundesliga player of the year and African footballer of the year during his time in Germany.

