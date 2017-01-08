Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Quincy Promes as the Reds look to strengthen for the second half of the season.

With Sadio Mane set to be absent for all of January, it’s believed Jurgen Klopp remains interested in bringing in Spartak Moscow star Promes to compensate for the loss of the Senegalese, the Daily Mirror reports.

The 25-year-old has scored 37 goals in 78 games for the Russian side and has been their top scorer in two of their past three seasons.

After agreeing a new-long term deal with Spartak at the start of the season, the Holland forward will not come cheap. It’s believed the club are holding out for £25m and with a number of Premier League clubs interested in the winger, there’s every potential that such a fee could increase.

Meanwhile, the Reds remain hopeful off beating off interest from the Chinese Super League for Benfica’s Raul Jimenez.

According to Portuguese paper Record, a bid of £22m is being considered by the club but it’s thought Benfica are demanding almost double.

With a number of Chinese clubs prepared to meet Benfica’s high asking price, Liverpool will need to move swiftly if they stand any chance of signing Jimenez.

Mamadou Sakho has been linked with a move to La Liga side Sevilla in a deal worth more than £20m, Sky Sports report.

The Frenchman has been consigned to the U23 team this season, having fallen out of favour under Klopp, and the Reds are desperate to ensure Sakho leaves the club on a permanent basis.

Lastly, the Mirror reports that Klopp has made a personal phone call to Nottingham Forest this week, via chief scout Barry Hunter, to ask about Ben Brereton.

The 17-year-old has featured for Forest’s U23s this season and has so far acquitted himself, scoring 15 goals in 20 games.