Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho will not be allowed to leave Anfield for anything less than £20m during the January transfer window.

Sakho hasn’t played a first-team game for the Reds since April last year but the BBC say Jurgen Klopp is still hoping to get a fair sum of money for the centre-back given how long he has left on his current long-term contract, which he renewed in 2015.

The 26-year-old was given a 30-day suspension by Uefa in April after testing positive for a banned substance following the Europa League tie against Manchester United.

He subsequently missed the final and even though Uefa failed to impose a further ban for the drug which was believed to be a fat burner, he missed out on selection for Euro 2016 in his home country.

Sakho was then sent home from Liverpool’s preseason tour of the United States as a disciplinary measure.

Galatasaray and Sevilla are both interested in the Frenchman, who has made 56 league appearances in his three years at Anfield.

Southampton are also interested in Sakho as a potential replacement for captain Jose Fonte, who is expected to leave after he handed in a transfer request last week.