Liverpool’s attempts to offload Mamadou Sakho have taken further setback after Sevilla admitted a move for the defender would be “complicated”.

The La Liga side had been linked to the Frenchman but now appear set to cut their interest in the 26-year-old.

The Reds want £20m for Sakho, according to Goal, and Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has said he’s unsure if he will further strengthen his squad after bringing in Clement Lenglet and Stevan Jovetic.

"I don't know if we will modify our squad again,” Sampaoli said. “Now, I think that we won't reinforce more positions.

“We thought about signing another centre-back because [Daniel] Carrico had surgery, but it will be complicated".

Liverpool target Geoffrey Kondogbia could be slipping away from the club’s reach after news emerged that the Frenchman has been subject to a multi-million offer from the Chinese Super League.

The 23-year-old left Monaco in the summer to join Inter Milan but has struggled for game time at the San Siro.

Even so, the Liverpool Echo reports that Kondogbia has been offered a staggering €10m-a-year deal by Chinese side Hebei Fortune.

If Liverpool are interested, they’ll have to fight off interest from China and clubs closer to home, including Marseille and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Franck Kessie continues to remain in the club's sights. Corriere Dello Sport say Anfield will be watching the Atalanta midfielder in action for the Ivory Coast at this month’s African Cup of Nations.

Finally, Reds youngster Brooks Lennon could be on his way to the MLS.

Local press in Utah are reporting that Real Salt Lake are interesting in re-signing their former player who currently starts up top for Liverpool’s U23 side.

The 19-year-old moved to Anfield in 2015 but has yet to force his way into the first team under manager Jurgen Klopp.