Liverpool have received a double disappointment as Jurgen Klopp attempts to bring seven new faces into Anfield this summer.

RB Leipzig duo Naby Keita and Timo Werner are targets for the German after impressive seasons in the Bundesliga which saw the club finish shock runners-up and qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Klopp is desperate to bolster his midfield with Keita one of his top targets this summer, but the German side are reluctant to sell after only signing him from their sister club Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

How could Liverpool line up next season?







12 show all How could Liverpool line up next season?





















1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Getty Images

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. West Ham United via Getty Images

3/12 LB: Andrew Robertson Fulham’s teenage prospect Ryan Sessegnon is also a potential new left-back, but Hull’s Robertson would be able to immediately slot into the current Liverpool first-team. Robertson has just 12 months remaining on his current deal and would likely be available at a cut-price fee. Getty Images

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Liverpool will have a fight on their hands if they want to once again raid Southampton, this time for their classy central defender Van Dijk. Manchester City are also keen, but Klopp has been a long-term admirer of the ball-playing Dutch international. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

6/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

7/12 LM: Adam Lallana The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Getty Images

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Bongarts/Getty Images

9/12 RM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free. Getty Images

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Timo Werner The 21-year-old made his full German debut in the friendly against England in March and is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young strikers, having scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga for Leipzig last season. “If you were to play at Anfield and hear the fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ it would certainly be something special,” Werner told Sport Bild earlier this season. Bongarts/Getty Images

As for Werner, only three strikers scored more times than his 21 strikes over the course of the Bundesliga season and Klopp is desperate to bring in a natural goalscorer to help deal with Champions League football.

However, the club’s sporting director Ralf Rangnick has made it clear that he will not sanction any of their stars to leave this summer and they do not need the money to cash in on their success.

“We're not thinking about selling our best players this summer,” Rangnick told Bild.

“There's no red line for us. We will keep our team and improve it in several positions.”

Liverpool remain in the hunt for Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk but there is still work to be done on what would be a club-record deal.

The Dutchman is Klopp’s number one target this summer and the Reds hope the draw of the German boss will help them see off stiff competition from the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea to land him in what would represent a huge coup for both manager and club.

How could Liverpool line up next season?







12 show all How could Liverpool line up next season?





















1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Getty Images

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. West Ham United via Getty Images

3/12 LB: Andrew Robertson Fulham’s teenage prospect Ryan Sessegnon is also a potential new left-back, but Hull’s Robertson would be able to immediately slot into the current Liverpool first-team. Robertson has just 12 months remaining on his current deal and would likely be available at a cut-price fee. Getty Images

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Liverpool will have a fight on their hands if they want to once again raid Southampton, this time for their classy central defender Van Dijk. Manchester City are also keen, but Klopp has been a long-term admirer of the ball-playing Dutch international. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

6/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

7/12 LM: Adam Lallana The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Getty Images

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Bongarts/Getty Images

9/12 RM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free. Getty Images

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Timo Werner The 21-year-old made his full German debut in the friendly against England in March and is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young strikers, having scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga for Leipzig last season. “If you were to play at Anfield and hear the fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ it would certainly be something special,” Werner told Sport Bild earlier this season. Bongarts/Getty Images

Formal negotiations between the clubs are yet to begin but the Saints are understood to be looking for in excess of £50million, a figure which would comfortably surpass the £35m the Reds paid for Andy Carroll in 2011.

However, things could be complicated by Southampton reporting the Reds to the Premier League over an ‘illegal approach’ for the defender.

Mohamed Salah is another player expected to arrive on Merseyside this summer, with the Reds looking to bring him in for £35m.

Personal terms are understood to have been agreed between club and player with only the fine details of the transfer fee left to be completed.

Chelsea’s Dominic Solanke already set to arrive at the end of his contract, while Hull's Andrew Robertson and Fulham full-back Ryan Sessegnon are still on their radar.