Leonardo Bonucci has once again admitted his Juventus future remains firmly up in the air.

The Italian international signed a contract extension until 2021 with the Serie A champions only a matter of months ago.

But following a falling out with boss Massimiliano Allegri and subsequently being dropped from the side for the Champions League last-16 win over Porto his immediate future is once again in doubt.

And despite reiterating his desire to remain in Turin Bonucci, a long-time target for both Manchester City and Chelsea, admits where he is beyond the summer is out of his hands.

"I don't know if the boss will go to the Premier League, but I'm owned by this club and the club will decide whether or not to sell me. I hope to honour the contract."

He added: "I clarified things face to face with Allegri, I accepted his decision, I will pay for a dinner for the team next week. Things are now even better than they were before.

"You need to take the positives from anything negative and it brought the group further together."