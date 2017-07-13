Manchester City are closing in on a £50million deal to sign Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker.

City and Tottenham have been locked in negotiations all summer, with Spurs resolutely demanding £50m, but there has finally been a breakthrough in talks on Thursday morning, with City agreeing to pay the asking price. The two clubs are now said to be “very close” to an agreement with only the finer details of the transfer left to agree upon.

City were under pressure to conclude a deal for Walker over the next few days, with Walker pencilled in to be part of Tottenham’s squad for their pre-season tour of the United States which departs next Wednesday.

Having missed out on Dani Alves, City desperately needed to sign a new right-back and so they have agreed to pay Daniel Levy’s £50m asking price for Walker. The England right-back could face Tottenham for City in a friendly in Nashville later this month, while Alves apologised to his former coach Guardiola for letting him down and signing for Paris Saint-Germain.

"There was not only interest from Manchester City but from other English clubs," he said at his PSG unveiling.

Walker's move was accelerated after Dani Alves turned City down (Getty Images)



"I have often said the Premier League intrigues me a lot and there is a very interesting project there, too. I did speak with City officials.

"But I have friends here (in Paris) and my wife loves this city. I was a little bit selfish when I went to Juve, I didn't listen to my wife or friends. This time, I tried to be less selfish and to please everyone.

"I believe in happiness - that's why I made the decision to come here. If Guardiola feels wronged, I apologise."