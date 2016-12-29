Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is set to lock horns with his former club, Barcelona, for Dortmund starlet Julian Weigl next summer.

The Sun reports that the Catalan giants see the technical midfielder as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets after an impressive start to his career in the Bundesliga.

However, Guardiola knows all about Weigl’s potential following his spell in charge of Bayern Munich and looks set to try and gate-crash his old club’s attempt to sign him with a bid of his own.

Guardiola is still in the process of shaping together his City squad and is looking for long term midfield replacements for the likes of Yaya Toure and David Silva.

And, the former Barcelona captain reportedly outlined Weigl as one of his targets when he took over at Eastlands and is prepared to go war with the La Liga champions for the 21-year-old.

Manchester United will not allow Anthony Martial to leave the club on loan next month, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The French forward has fallen out of favour with United boss Jose Mourinho during a frustrating second season at the club and has been linked with a possible loan move to La Liga with Sevilla.

Martial’s agent Phillipe Lamboley claimed that Martial has an offer on the table from Sevilla but United have moved quickly to nip the prospect of any move in the bud.

Anthony Martial has endured a tough second season at United ( Getty )

Mourinho is adamant that the flying forward will not be leaving the club in January and claims that Martial will be part of his future plans despite his recent lack of first team action.

After signing in a deal worth over £61m and scoring 17 goals in an impressive first season, Mourinho realises the potential Martial has to offer even though he said the forward ‘must improve’ to break into the first team.

Martial also seems determined to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford after posting an image of the club’s badge on Instagram earlier this week.

Patrice Evra won the Premier League five times during his spell at United ( Getty Images)

Patrice Evra could make the surprise move back to the Premier League with West Ham United after falling out with Juventus boss Max Allegri.

The Sun understands that Allegri is hoping to recall Simone Zaza from his dreadful spell in east London and offload Evra to the Hammers in the process.

Allegri and Evra’s precarious relationship reached boiling point after the defender was at fault for AC Milan’s winning goal during Juventus recent defeat in the Italian Super Cup.

Evra has six months left on his contract and the Juventus boss is hoping he will see out the rest of his deal away from Turin.

Rudy Gestede is reportedly top of Aitor Karanka's transfer wishlist (Reuters)

Middlesbrough are hoping to ease the goalscoring burden on Alvaro Negredo with a move for Aston Villa forward Rudy Gestede.

Boro and Crystal Palace are interested in the Benin international, according to the Mirror, but will need to match the £4.5m Villa paid for the forward in 2015.

Despite failing to impress during Villa’s relegation-blighted season, Karanka is targeting Gestede as the man to bring more goals to the Riverside Stadium.