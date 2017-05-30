Manchester City are set to sign goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica after he visited the club's facilities for a medical on Monday.

The 23 year-old will cost €40m, around £35m, to fall just short of a world-record fee for a goalkeeper. However, the final details of his transfer are understood to have been held up by the complexities of his current third-party ownership agreement, which under Premier League rules must be resolved prior to registration.

Once complete, Ederson will become City's second signing of the summer and the next step in a summer spree of £300m.

Bernardo Silva arrived last week from Monaco and will likely be joined by former clubmate Benjamin Mendy. Kyle Walker is also expected to sign following talks with City's sporting director, Txiki Begiristain, in London over the weekend.

Man City chairman: Aguero 'absolutely' staying

Walker and Mendy's arrivals are part of Pep Guardiola's desire to inject more speed into his team, while the likes of Silva add speed of thought and the technical ability that he needs in his creative players. Silva has been likened to Andrés Iniesta, who ascended to become one of the world's finest midfielders under Guardiola's tutelage.

The Spaniard has also charged Begiristain with signing him a top-class central defender who fits his system. The club are keen on Aymeric Laporte, who turned down a move last summer but may be willing to reconsider his stance this June, and Marquinhos, who Paris Saint-Germain could sell as they clear house.