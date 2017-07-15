Kyle Walker may be regretting his Twitter activity while a Tottenham Hotspur player after joining Manchester City.

The England right-back became the world’s most expensive defender when he signed for the Etihad club in a deal worth £50m, possibly rising to £53m, on a five-year deal.

The 27-year-old became City’s third summer signing after the arrivals of Bernardo Silva from Monaco and goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica.

How could Manchester City line up next season?







1/11 GK: Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

2/11 RB: Kyle Walker Walker is high on City's list of transfer targets but Daniel Levy is living up to his reputation as a notoriously tough negotiator. Tottenham are 'sparring' with City over the fee in talks that could run and run. Getty

3/11 CB: Nicolas Otamendi Not everyone's idea of a solid presence at the back, but Guardiola has shown more faith in Otamendi than most. His place may be under threat if City bring in another centre-half, as expected.

4/11 CB: John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

5/11 LB: Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy would be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

6/11 CM: Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

7/11 RW: Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

8/11 CM: Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

9/11 CM: Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

10/11 LW: Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

11/11 ST: Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

However, upon the announcement of his transfer, an old tweet of his from 2012 resurfaced on social media, in which he labelled City fans as “glory fans”.

The tweet said: “All u Man City fans u can talk now we will just see at the end of the season.. Was u all there when City were no where to be seen [sic] #gloryfans”.

The post came after Spurs were on the wrong end of a 3-2 defeat to City in January 2012, in which match-winner Mario Balotelli escaped a red card for a stamp on Scott Parker.

He did later apologise for the tweet, explaining: “So gutted about the result today, sometimes football gets the better of you.”

Walker was also once filmed on a live periscope claiming to be “Tottenham ‘til I die”, and will face his former club in Nashville, Tennessee later this month as part of City’s preseason tour of the US.