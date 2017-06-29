Gabriel Jesus has revealed that he spoke with international team-mate Dani Alves about speculation linking the Juventus full-back with a move to Manchester City.

Alves confirmed on Tuesday that, despite only spending one season in Turin and having a year left to run on his contract, he will leave Serie A club this summer.

The 34-year-old previously enjoyed eight trophy-laden seasons at Barcelona, four of which came under the management of Pep Guardiola, and has been linked to a reunion with his old coach.

How could Manchester City line up next season?







How could Manchester City line up next season?



















1/11 Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

2/11 Dani Alves Alves enjoyed several years of success under Pep Guardiola at the Nou Camp and has already confirmed that he will leave his current club, Juventus, this summer.

3/11 Nicolas Otamendi Not everyone's idea of a solid presence at the back, but Guardiola has shown more faith in Otamendi than most. His place may be under threat if City bring in another centre-half, as expected.

4/11 John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

5/11 Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy would be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

6/11 Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

7/11 Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

8/11 Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

9/11 Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

10/11 Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

11/11 Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

Jesus, who completed his own move to City earlier this year, has broached the subject with Alves, his fellow Brazilian, and hopes that an agreement can be reached.

“I spoke to him, but he didn’t specify what he’s going to do," Jesus told Esporte Interativo. “We’ll see if it comes to fruition and Dani comes to City.

“I don’t know if there’s an offer but I think Guardiola can make a difference. Nothing is certain, but I hope he comes to City and we can celebrate it.”

Alves announced his departure from Juventus via his personal Instagram account on Tuesday, writing: “Today our professional relationship ends and I will carry with me all of those who with love and a true heart make Juve a great club.”

He added: “I apologise to the fans of Juventus if they at some point thought I did something to offend them.

“I never had that intention, I just have a way of living things spontaneously that few understand. Even if it seems I'm not perfect, but my heart is pure.

“I would like to thank all the Juventus fans for the year I've had, to my team-mates who welcomed me like the professionals they are, for a club that wins and reaches finals.”