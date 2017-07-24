  1. Sport
How could Manchester City line up next season as Pep Guardiola's summer spend rockets beyond £200m

Guardiola has spent £133million on full-backs alone this summer and is refusing to give up on a sensational swoop for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez

  • 1/12 How will City line up next season?

    Manchester City's summer spending has soared past £200million. But how will Pep Guardiola fit all of his new signings in?

  • 2/12 GK: Ederson

    Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

  • 3/12 RB: Kyle Walker

    Walker was high on City's list of transfer target and despite Daniel Levy's hard negotiating stance got a deal over the line for a fee of £50m

  • 4/12 CB: Vincent Kompany

    If he's fit City's skipper remains one of the finest centre backs in the league. But that has proven a big if in recent seasons.

  • 5/12 CB: John Stones

    Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

  • 6/12 LB: Benjamin Mendy

    Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy looks to be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

  • 7/12 CM: Yaya Toure

    One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

  • 8/12 RW: Alexis Sanchez

    With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

  • 9/12 CM: Bernardo Silva

    A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

  • 10/12 CM: Kevin de Bruyne

    On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

  • 11/12 LW: Leroy Sané

    After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

  • 12/12 ST: Gabriel Jesus

    Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

Benjamin Mendy has become Manchester City's fifth signing of the summer transfer window as Pep Guardiola's summer spending soars past £200m.

The French international left-back leaves Monaco in a £52million deal and signs a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Mendy joins Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Kyle Walker and Danilo in a radically reshaped squad as Guardiola looks to improve on their third-placed finish last term.

The Spaniard is by no means finished yet and is in the market for another left-back despite spending over £133m on full-backs this summer while the club retain a long-standing interest in Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal have remained resolute in their stance that the Chilean is not for sale but it is believed a bid in the region of £70m for a player with only one year remaining could tempt them to sell.

City have seen a number of first-team stars leave this summer with Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna all walking away.

But one player who won't follow them is Sergio Aguero with the club adamant the Argentine won't be sold despite reported interest from Premier League champions Chelsea.

