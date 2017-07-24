How could Manchester City line up next season as Pep Guardiola's summer spend rockets beyond £200m

Benjamin Mendy has become Manchester City's fifth signing of the summer transfer window as Pep Guardiola's summer spending soars past £200m.

The French international left-back leaves Monaco in a £52million deal and signs a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Mendy joins Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Kyle Walker and Danilo in a radically reshaped squad as Guardiola looks to improve on their third-placed finish last term.

The Spaniard is by no means finished yet and is in the market for another left-back despite spending over £133m on full-backs this summer while the club retain a long-standing interest in Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal have remained resolute in their stance that the Chilean is not for sale but it is believed a bid in the region of £70m for a player with only one year remaining could tempt them to sell.

City have seen a number of first-team stars leave this summer with Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna all walking away.

But one player who won't follow them is Sergio Aguero with the club adamant the Argentine won't be sold despite reported interest from Premier League champions Chelsea.