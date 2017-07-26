Pep Guardiola has hinted Manchester City remain in the hunt for Kylian Mbappe despite Real Madrid appearing to have clinched a deal for the player.

Spanish reports on Tuesday suggested Real had agreed a fee with Monaco believed to be in the region of £160m, a new world record high.

City face the European champions on Thursday and speaking ahead of the game in Los Angeles Guardiola refused to rule out a move for the 18-year-old Frenchman as he looks for further improvements to his squad.

How could Manchester City line up next season?







12 show all How could Manchester City line up next season?





















1/12 How will City line up next season? Manchester City's summer spending has soared past £200million. But how will Pep Guardiola fit all of his new signings in? Getty

2/12 GK: Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

3/12 RB: Kyle Walker Walker was high on City's list of transfer target and despite Daniel Levy's hard negotiating stance got a deal over the line for a fee of £50m Getty

4/12 CB: Vincent Kompany If he's fit City's skipper remains one of the finest centre backs in the league. But that has proven a big if in recent seasons. Getty

5/12 CB: John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

6/12 LB: Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy looks to be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

7/12 CM: Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

8/12 RW: Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

9/12 CM: Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

10/12 CM: Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

11/12 LW: Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

12/12 ST: Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

"The player is still at Monaco - still on that team," he said. "Anything can happen - we are still looking at a lot of other players, but he is still on that team."

He added: "We have the two exceptional forwards in Gabriel (Jesus) and Sergio (Aguero). We will see. The market finishes on August 31, which is not good for the managers.

"The competition (Premier League) starts on the 12th (of August) and the market is still open. That is not good for all the clubs. We will see until the end of the transfer window."

Madrid's pursuit of Mbappe is bolstered by funds gained from the sales of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea and Danilo to City themselves.

But Guardiola isn't concerned by Real's perceived financial might and believes his side can match them after already spending over £200m this summer.

"Madrid doesn't have more than Manchester City has," he added. "There's a lot of teams that are playing in the Champions League that are in the Premier League.

"Players are always important and we always try to get the best players possible. Abu Dhabi came in and they invested in the team and over the past few years we've climbed to the top.

"We've come a long way but in order to get to the level of Barcelona and Real Madrid we just need time."