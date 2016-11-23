Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has admitted he has “no idea” whether Lionel Messi will stay at the club or not in the future.

Messi has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp after reports emerged that he called off talks regarding a contract extension in the summer.

Manchester City are the front-runners for the Argentina captain’s signature should he leave the Spanish champions and were preparing an offer of around £200m for Messi.

That deal included a transfer fee in excess of £100m as well as wages over more than £500,000-a-week, according to the Mirror.

When asked about the potential interest from Pep Guardiola’s side, Enrique said: "I don’t know. I have no idea."

Messi missed Barcelona’s game with Malaga over the weekend after coming down with illness but is expected to start against Celtic on Wednesday night at Parkhead.

"I only saw him this morning," Enrique said. "It wasn't the best conditions to assess whether he is ready to play, but Leo is always ready to play.

"Lionel is always ready to play and I’m sure he will be ready to face Celtic. He is 100 per cent and eager to give the best version of himself."