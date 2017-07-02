Marquinhos rejects Manchester City move to stay at Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester City have ended their interest in Marquinhos after he signed a new long-term deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian defender has been a target for both City and Barcelona in recent transfer windows, and was considering his options this summer.

But, after returning from holiday, the centre-back has confirmed to PSG that he wishes to be part of sporting director Antero Henrique’s new project and signed a five-year deal until 2022.

Still just 23, Marquinhos promises to become a part of the Parisians’ spine for years to come.

The defender said: “I have always said I'm happy to play for Paris Saint-Germain, and this contract extension is further proof of my commitment to the club.

“I feel very good at this club and with this group of players whom I am with every day. I have found here the perfect place to flourish and hope to win many more trophies. Over the last four years, I have been able to gauge the progress made at Paris Saint-Germain, which has notably enabled me to get into the national team.

“I'm really looking forward to starting pre-season ahead of a new campaign with my team-mates and to give the best of myself so that our team continues to make our fans proud in the coming months.”