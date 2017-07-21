Pep Guardiola will step up his chase for defensive reinforcements after Aleksandar Kolarov told him he wants to leave Manchester City.

Guardiola has already spent £50m on right-back Kyle Walker and has seen a £44.5m bid for Benjamin Mendy rejected by Monaco as he looks to overhaul his backline.

Kolarov's exit to Serie A side Roma only increases City's need for more depth at the back having this summer released Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta and Gael Clichy.

How could Manchester City line up next season?







How could Manchester City line up next season?



















1/11 GK: Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

2/11 RB: Kyle Walker Walker is high on City's list of transfer targets but Daniel Levy is living up to his reputation as a notoriously tough negotiator. Tottenham are 'sparring' with City over the fee in talks that could run and run. Getty

3/11 CB: Nicolas Otamendi Not everyone's idea of a solid presence at the back, but Guardiola has shown more faith in Otamendi than most. His place may be under threat if City bring in another centre-half, as expected.

4/11 CB: John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

5/11 LB: Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy would be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

6/11 CM: Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

7/11 RW: Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

8/11 CM: Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

9/11 CM: Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

10/11 LW: Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

11/11 ST: Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

And speaking after seeing his side lose 2-0 to Manchester United in Houston the City boss confirmed Serbian Kolarov, who has won two Premier League titles at the Etihad, is joining them in walking out the door.

"Kolarov is one step from going to Roma .I don't like to work with people who doesn't want to stay," . "Kola helped me a lot last season in terms of many, many things, but he has a big chance to come back to Rome where he was before.

"He spoke to me, with the club but especially to me, and said he would like to leave and I don't like to live still with players that don't want to stay. That's what it is the best option for everybody, especially for him.

"I wish him all the best because he is a really nice guy. We had an excellent relationship with him, I was very pleased to train him and I wish him and his family the best."

Guardiola is hoping to bring in Real Madrid's Danilo, who the manager is understood to be open to playing in both full-back positions and defensive midfield.

Monaco left-back Mendy is a long-standing target, but Guardiola is not getting het up about the lack of new additions.

"The season is so long," the City boss said. "Of course we would like to have the players as soon as possible. We have 11 months in front of us to play a lot of games so important to arrive when they can arrive, when it is possible to arrive. If not, we're going to find solutions.

"But we knew that from the beginning. Today we know the transfer market and how complicated it is for all the clubs. We're going to find the best solution to help us to improve, but both for example Ederson and Kyle (Walker) made an outstanding performance so the guys who came will help us a lot."