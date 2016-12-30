Pep Guardiola made a move for two Atletico Madrid defenders in the summer, prior to making John Stones the world’s most expensive defender.

The Spanish club confirmed Manchester City made a “very important offer” as Guardiola looked to overhaul the defence he inherited from Manuel Pellegrini.

Stones was the only signing he made to strengthen his back four, although he did replace Joe Hart with Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

However, he failed to convince Atletico to par with two of their most exciting prospects, brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez.

Centre-back Lucas, 20, is highly regarded and is also being monitored by Guardiola’s former club Barcelona, while 19-year-old Theo is a left-back currently on loan at La Liga side Alaves.

With captain Vincent Kompany never guaranteed to be fit and Gael Clichy looking more and more out of his depth, the Hernandez brothers would provide adequate competition and cover.

But Atletico president Miguel Angel Gil Marin told Spanish radio station El Transistor: "This summer we had a very important offer from Manchester City for Lucas and Theo Hernandez.

“City could afford to pay both clauses.

Theo Hernandez is currently on loan at Alaves (Getty)

“But everyone — the club, the players, their mother and their agent — thought the best thing for them was to continue their growth at Atletico.”