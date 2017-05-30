Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak has given the strongest assurance yet that Sergio Aguero will stay at the club for next season.

The Argentinean striker has been subject to speculation for months after Pep Guardiola picked Brazilian youngster Gabriel Jesus ahead of him following his January arrival.

But Khaldoon insisted in the strongest possible terms that Aguero’s City future has “never been in doubt” and that he will not be sold this summer.

“Absolutely, there has never been a doubt about that,” Khaldoon said when asked if Aguero would be at Manchester City next season. “I have read a lot about speculation on this, and it is ridiculous.”

City finished third in the Premier League this season and were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage by Monaco.

Khaldoon said that Aguero, who has been at City for six years now, was indispensable to their push for trophies for next season. “Sergio Aguero is one of the best players in the world,” Khaldoon said to ManCity.com.

“And we are a team that aspires to win in every competition. Having Aguero part of the squad is an absolute must, and it is has never been in doubt.”