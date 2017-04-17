  1. Sport
Adnan Januzaj determined to stay in the Premier League despite being shown the door by Manchester United

The Belgian has not done enough on loan at Sunderland to convince Jose Mourinho he has a future at Old Tafford, but he does not want to quit the Premier League just yet

Januzaj is well settled in England and wants to remain in the country Getty

Adnan Januzaj will be shown the door by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho but is determined to remain in the Premier League, according to reports.

The 22-year-old first broke into United’s first-team under David Moyes and played 35 times during the 2013/14 season, as the club finished seventh in the Premier League table.

But he failed to convince Louis van Gaal he was worth of a place in United’s senior squad and has also struggled to impress new manager Jose Mourinho.

The Belgian has twice been handed loan moves away from the club and joined Dortmund for a short stint last season, although he didn’t make much of an impact and only appeared in the Bundesliga six times.

This season he has been playing for Sunderland and – despite some flashes of talent – he has largely been a disappointment. He has yet to score a league goal for the club in 22 appearances, although he has made three assists.

His time at the Stadium of Light has done little to convince Mourinho that the player has a future at the club and it is becoming increasingly likely that he will be sold this summer, with an unnamed club source telling the Sun that his future will be settled next month.

Januzaj's United career is coming to an end (Getty)

“Januzaj is expected to leave the club this summer and is not wanted by Jose anymore,” the source told the newspaper.

“He hasn’t had a very good season at Sunderland either. Talks are planned between his camp and United sometime next month.

“He has told close pals the Premier League is still his first choice and that he enjoys living in this country and that he likes it here.”

Mourinho could be willing to let the Belgian leave in a part-exchange deal, although his high wage demands may well detract some potential suitors.

Januzaj is thought to earn over £50,000-a-week at United and will likely have to take a significant pay-cut if he joins a Premier League team outside of the top seven. 

