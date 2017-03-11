Forward Antoine Griezmann has once again addressed speculation linking him to Manchester United, insisting he has "no reasons" to leave Atletico Madrid.

The 25-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a summer move to Old Trafford, with Jose Mourinho recently declaring he has already outlined his transfer targets for the 2017/18 season - one of whom is alleged to be the Frenchman.

But Griezmann, who is currently under contract at Atletico until 2021, insists he has no desire to leave the Vicente Calderón Stadium and is happy at the club.

"I am always asked the same question and I am pretty sick of it, but like I always say, I am very happy here," he told Spain's TVE Telediario de La1.

"I have learned a lot over time, I have the best teammates and a top coach. So I am doing very well here and there is no reason to go."

After two stellar seasons at the club, in which he scored 44 goals across all competitions, followed by an impressive Euro 2016 campaign, Griezmann has subsequently emerged as one of the most sought-after players on the continent.

His excellent form for Atletico has continued this season, scoring 20 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Griezmann has also expressed his belief that manager Diego Simeone won’t be leaving Atletico anytime soon either.

The Argentine, who has managed the side since December 2011, is tied to the Madrid outfit until June 2018.

"He likes it here, he sees in us a squad that has more to give and he does as well," Griezmann said. "He wants to go very far in Champions and La Liga and soon we will have a new stadium. I am sure he will continue with us."

With United’s chances of securing Griezmann in the summer now fading, Mourinho has subsequently turned to alternative signings.

As revealed by The Independent last month, the club are considering moves for Kylian Mbappe of Monaco and even Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, with Griezmann “lessening in priority” because of how complicated any prospective deal would be.