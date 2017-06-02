Gianluigi Buffon has revealed that Manchester United, City and Arsenal all tried to bring him to the Premier League ahead of the Champions League final.

The 39-year-old is getting ready to try and win the Champions League at the third attempt, having lost in his previous two finals, in 2003 and 2015.

Buffon is the world’s most expensive goalkeeper having signed for Juventus from Parma in 2001 for £33m – although that could be rivalled by Manchester City’s purchase of Ederson from Benfica this week.

He has won nine Scudettos but it could have been the Premier League he was lifting in that time, had things gone differently.

Buffon claimed that both Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger came in for him before he moved to Juve as they were looking to replace Peter Schmeichel and David Seaman respectively.

He also said that City came in for him once they were taken over by their Abu Dhabi owners in 2008.

“From what I know, there have been three serious times when English clubs made an approach for me," Buffon said.

“Two of them were when I was a young player at Parma, and I know Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger asked about me – and then, when Manchester City was taken over, I know they approached Juventus.

“There are many reasons why none of the deals happened. Even though the Premier League is a special league, I have always wanted to stay loyal to Juventus.

“I have always been very successful here. I would not have changed anything.”