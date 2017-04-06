Antoine Griezmann admits the continued speculation surrounding his future is becoming "quite tiring" as he stressed he sees himself remaining at Atletico Madrid next season.

The 26-year-old Frenchman has long been linked with a summer move to Manchester United, while Chelsea have also been suggested as potential suitors for a forward who has scored 24 times for club and country this term.

Such talk has persisted throughout the campaign and, speaking at a promotional event for shampoo company Head & Shoulders in Spain, Griezmann was again asked whether he will be an Atleti player beyond this season.

Manchester United's potential summer transfers







6 show all Manchester United's potential summer transfers









1/6 In: Victor Lindelof United have been linked with signing the Benfica centre-back for some time now. Rumours have however surfaced that the Red Devils might be deterred at the fact that the Swede has signed a new contract which will increase his release clause to a reported £50m.

2/6 In: Virgil van Dijk The Southampton central defender was subject to a lot of interest from the league’s big clubs approaching the January transfer window. Many clubs will likely return for him when the window reopens.

3/6 In: Antoine Griezmann One of the world’s most sought-after talents, United would have to pay big money to bring him to Old Trafford. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming to the end of his career, Griezmann could be seen as a long-term choice to spearhead United’s attack. Atletico’s main man won Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016, after scoring six goals.

4/6 In: James Rodriguez The Colombian international has spent most of this season on the sidelines, with most of his appearances coming from off the bench. Despite this, it would still require a high fee for Real Madrid to let him go after they signed him from Monaco for £63m.

5/6 In: Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco This campaign, United have failed to have a consistent performer in the left-wing role with Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard flattering to deceive for the most part. Carrasco would be a perfect fit, slotting in alongside Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in their front three. They’d have to break the bank to prise the 23-year-old away from the Vicente Calderon, though.

6/6 In: Nelson Semedo United have been heavily linked with Semedo’s teammate Lindelof, but reports suggest that Mourinho is interested in the right-back also.

"It's always the same question and I now don't know what to say," he told Spanish daily AS.

"I find myself repeating myself and I certainly see myself here. I feel it's an answer that I've given so many times now but that very question is quite tiring."

The forward has been linked with both United and Chelsea (AFP/Getty)



United fans hoping for a sign that Griezmann would be keen on a move to Old Trafford would have been encouraged by the France international's answer to why he wears the number seven jersey.

"My idol was David Beckham and he wore the number seven shirt at United," he explained.