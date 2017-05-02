Both Manchester United and City are in the running to sign Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe, according to his uncle.

The forward is the hottest property in Europe at the moment after his 22 goals in 35 games have taken Monaco to the verge of winning Ligue 1 and into the last four of the Champions League.

The French league leaders are reportedly holding out for an eye-watering £110m for the 18-year-old and Mbappe’s uncle, Pierre, conceded that while his nephew is happy at Monaco, there are as many as six teams in the hunt for him this summer.

He told Tuttosport: “Are Juventus an option for the future? Yes, Juve are, as well as the two teams in Manchester, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona... in the future, they could all be options. You never know, but my nephew is already at a great team and he's very happy at Monaco.

“When the time comes [to discuss a possible move away], we will talk with our family. We are football people, I do not think Kylian will need an agent for discussions over his future.”

Monaco face Juventus in Turin on Wednesday night in their Champions League semi-final first leg, and Pierre Mbappe also revealed that Kylian watches the Italian champions every week, along with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“He’s been following Juventus for a long time now, well before the draw came in,” he added. “He always watches Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid…

“What does he like about Juve? The history, their record, their mentality, their capacity to defend as a team and their ability to continue to win over the years while relying on young talents like Pogba, Morata or Dybala.

“And He likes Buffon. I wouldn’t be surprised if he asked him for his shirt after the game.”