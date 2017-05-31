Manchester United determined to hold on to David de Gea amid rising Real Madrid interest

Manchester United are determined to hold on to goalkeeper David de Gea this summer amid mounting speculation of a transfer to La Liga champions Real Madrid, reports suggest.

The Spaniard was overlooked by manager Jose Mourinho for United’s final two games of the season and missed out on the side’s Europa League victory in Stockholm, prompting suggestion that the 26-year-old’s time at Old Trafford had drawn to a close.

But according to the Daily Mail, United remain desperate to hold on to De Gea and have enforced a strict ‘not for sale’ stance regarding the ‘keeper.

De Gea came close to joining Real two summers ago only for the deal to collapse at the 11th hour due to administrative failings.

The ‘keeper has since signed a new long-term contract at Old Trafford and United will feel they are under no pressure to sell the Spaniard, despite the rising propaganda war launched by Spain’s pro-Real media outlets.

Sergio Romero, United’s No 2, has outlined his desire to establish himself as the club’s main goalkeeper should De Gea leave.

“I could be the number one or number two, it all depends on hard work and I do work hard. My intention is to stay,” the Argentine said.

Sergio Romero was Jose Mourinho's Europa League goalkeeper (Getty)



“I chose to come here because of what the club is. It’s a huge club, one of the biggest in the world, something I just couldn’t say no to. I knew it might be a little harder here to play a lot. Last year with Louis [van Gaal] I played [10] games, I felt good and so I thought I could be important for the team in those moments despite not playing a lot.

“Then with Jose, I started a little more. I could play a little more. I've been able to show I'm a goalkeeper that can play for this club but you know never know what's going to happen in the future so you have to keep working hard for what comes next.”

