Manchester United remain keen on midfielder Ivan Perisic, but insist that Inter must drop their demands of a £50m fee.

The Croatian international is a key part of Jose Mourinho's summer recruitment plan, with the Portuguese coach desperate to sign a hard-working, defensively-conscious wide midfielder who can also chip in with goals.

United had considered Bernardo Silva for that role, but ended up letting him go to cross-town rivals City as they focused their efforts on securing the 28-year-old Perisic.

Inter want £50m for the Croatian wideman, an asking price that United absolutely will not meet. The Italian giants believe they have some leverage as Mourinho wishes to conclude his major business by July, but the Serie A club are also looking to raise funds as they bid to meet Financial Fair Play requirements by the end of this month.

Both clubs are working to these deadlines, and if Inter can't raise funds by next week then they may be forced to ditch their asking price for the former Wolfsburg and Dortmund midfielder.

1/12 How will United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

8/12 Centre-midfield – Eric Dier Mourinho is known to be a fan of the English centre-midfielder, who can also play in the heart of defence and at right-back. Daniel Levy has told United Dier will cost £50m but Spurs could be persuaded to sell for less if they sign another defender this summer. Getty

9/12 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/12 Left-wing – Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Real Madrid this summer, in a decision that has been described as “irreversible” by reports in his native Portugal. Manchester United are keen to bring back Ronaldo to Old Trafford with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward obsessed with signing a star attraction every summer. And he has so far been left frustrated in his attempts to land one this summer, with Antoine Griezmann ultimately rejecting the club’s advances. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

Personal terms will not be a problem, with Perisic desperate to make the move to Old Trafford, and the player is known to be sitting firm, waiting for the two clubs to hammer out a deal that will bring him to the Premier League.

Mourinho remains on holiday, having left the business of securing his desired targets in the hands of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.