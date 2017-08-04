Manchester United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Ivan Perisic as Internazionale's sporting director revealed the player is in talks over a new contract.

Jose Mourinho is keen on bringing the Croatia winger to Old Trafford and United are reported to have had two bids turned down by the Italian club.

However, Piero Ausilio dismissed all talk of a possible deal for the 28-year-old and his teammate Antonio Candreva who has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Serge Aurier Serge Aurier is believed to be in advanced talks with Manchester United ahead of a £25m move to Old Trafford. However visa issues are delaying the move so far. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw has struggled with injury during his time at United but Mourinho looks ready to give him one final chance to impress him this season given he has not made a new left-back a priority this summer. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

"I don't understand where some of these stories come from,' Ausilio told Mediaset Premium on Thursday night.

"Candreva has never been on the market and we have absolutely no intention of selling him.

"The same goes for Perisic, who is an important player and we are currently discussing a new contract with him."

Inter's cross-city rivals AC Milan have overhauled their squad this summer and the Nerazzurri are understandably keen to keep hold of their star players.

A deal was close to being agreed between United and Inter for a player who fits the classical Mourinho style.

However, with talks seemingly breaking down, the Portuguese manager revealed that his club would not be coerced into paying exorbitant fees like some of their rivals.

"Everybody knows because I said it, very objectively I would like four players and I asked for four players," he said last month.

"I'm ready to go from four to three because the market is difficult, because some clubs they think the market is different from others.

"We are not a club that is not ready to buy and buy and buy non-stop. We are not a club that is ready to pay what clubs wants us to pay, so I am ready to go from four to three.

"With these three, I just give a better balance to the team, to the squad and better conditions to compete."

After completing the signings of Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof, United fans will be wondering if their summer spending is already over.