Paris Saint Germain defender Thomas Meunier has revealed that he is a Manchester United supporter, describing them as “the real reference in the world of football”.

The Belgian right-back, who has represented his country on 15 occasions, joined the French champions from Club Brugges for £6m in the summer.

He has gone on to establish himself as a first-team regular at the Parc des Princes, impressing alongside Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Layvin Kurzawa in the steeliest defence in Ligue 1.

Meunier kept Neymar quiet in PSG's 4-0 win against Barcelona ( Getty Images)

However the 25-year-old said in a recent interview with Belgian outlet DH that he remains a committed United fan and would like to test himself with a move to the Premier League.

“I’ve always said that one day, I would like to play in the Premier League,” Meunier said.

“I’m very happy in Paris and if I finish my career there, it won’t be a disappointment, far from it. But, if one day, I had to leave Paris, why not?”

“On the other side of the channel, there are the stadiums, the fans, and I’ve never hidden that I’m a big fan of Manchester United, which remains, in my eyes, the real reference in the world of football.”

Meunier played the full 90 minutes in PSG’s remarkable 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, and was awarded a 7/10 rating in French newspaper L’Equipe.