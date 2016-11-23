Jose Mourinho has played down speculation linking Manchester United to Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

According to initial reports from Spain, Adidas are contemplating teaming up with United in an effort to fund a world-record bid for the Argentine.

The German sportswear giants are concerned by the damage United’s current lack of success could bring to their own brand and have allegedly identified Messi as a quick-fix solution.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the 29-year-old, who has been named world player of the year five times. But Mourinho believes he will never leave the Nou Camp.

"Lionel Messi is every season the same story, that he’s going to leave,” he said.

"Honestly, I hope he never leaves. I think he belongs to Barca and Barca belong to him.

"I think it would be beautiful for him to start and finish his career at Barcelona. I think he will stay but that's just a personal opinion."

Mourinho has confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be staying put at Old Trafford for a second season, however.

The Swede joined on a one-year deal, as per United’s policy regarding players over the age of 30, but Mourinho indicated that United would be taking up the option of a second year.

"We are going to execute the option of a second season,” he announced. “After that he can do what he wants.

However, nothing has been signed but Ibrahimovic confirmed that the second year would be triggered automatically if he carries on playing as many games as he has been.

"For the moment we haven’t had any discussions,” the 35-year-old said. “I have a comment that says one plus one. I feel good, I feel fresh, I feel in shape, so it will probably be a second year. I want to perform like I can do and not waste time.

Manchester United vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all Manchester United vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 David de Gea - 4 out of 10 With Arsenal scoring their only shot on target, it’s not been the best day for the Spaniard. He had very little to do throughout.

2/22 Antonio Valencia - 8 out of 10 Performed exceptionally today, looking strong going forward and defensively.

3/22 Phil Jones - 5 out of 10 Did the simple stuff well at the back, but looked slow defensively at times.

4/22 Marcos Rojo - 6 out of 10 Defended well throughout proceedings, played safely and used possession well from the back.

5/22 Matteo Darmian - 5 out of 10 A mediocre performance from the Italian. He was lunging into challenges, despite already being armed with a yellow card.

6/22 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10 The skipper played a very standard performance today. He played his role well and stuck to his position.

7/22 Ander Herrera - 7 out of 10 His work rate was faultless and he influenced play in the middle of the park – good overall performance.

8/22 Paul Pogba - 6 out of 10 He appeared to patrol the middle of the park in the first half, but in the second half he seemed to go off the boil. He did not make many chances and lacked any attacking prowess.

9/22 Juan Mata - 8 out of 10 An exceptional performance from the Spaniard today. His goal was an example of his immense technical ability and he created chances throughout.

10/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 A somewhat quiet performance from him today, but he showed glimpses of brilliance in the first half with a number of strikes that tested Cech.

11/22 Marcus Rashford - 6 out of 10 Despite being caught out for the late Arsenal goal, his performance throughout was positive. He attacked confidently and his crossing was inviting problems for the Arsenal defence.

12/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10 He made a number of important saves in the first half, but was out of position when Mata broke the deadlock.

13/22 Carl Jenkinson - 4 out of 10 It was a somewhat uncomfortable performance from him today, as he looked slow and unable to keep up with the pace of the United strike force.

14/22 Laurent Koscielny - 6 out of 10 He did well in the air today, but the United attack got the better of him at times as he was caught out of position. Phil Noble

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 5 out of 10 It was an incredibly mediocre performance by the German. He did well in possession, but that wasn’t enough at times.

16/22 Nacho Monreal - 5 out of 10 A questionable penalty call in the first half was the main incident for the Spainard. He failed to show his defensive ability against the quality of United going forward. David Klein

17/22 Francis Coquelin - 6 out of 10 Made a number of important tackles, but it wasn’t enough to stop his opponents running the midfield battle.

18/22 Mohamed Elneny - 4 out of 10 The Egyptian made a few unneeded and mistimed challenges and failed to show any sign of threat when going forward.

19/22 Aaron Ramsey - 5 out of 10 He had very little of the ball throughout, and when he did he failed to do much with it.

20/22 Mesut Ozil - 5 out of 10 Taking into account his huge talent, it was a rather dim performance. He failed to create chances and feed Sanchez which resulted in Arsenal having no spark going forward.

21/22 Theo Walcott - 4 out of 10 A very quiet performance from the winger today. He saw very little of the ball and was regularly caught playing too narrow which left Arsenal with no width to their attacks.

22/22 Alexis Sanchez - 6 out of 10 He looked dangerous when in possession, but a lack of service did not allow him to make a real impact on the game.

“The second year goes automatic after one, so if it continues like this, yes.

“Once I stepped into the city the whole city was shining, but I feel it shining now 24 hours, even if it gets dark by three or four o’clock, I’m here and I’m having a good time. I feel comfortable, I feel good, I’m simple. I’m happy.”

