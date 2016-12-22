Manchester United are on the verge of splashing out £38m on defender who was rejected by Stoke City when offered to them for £260,000.

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof is expected to join Jose Mourinho’s side in January after his representatives flew to England this week to discuss a move to bring the 22-year-old to Old Trafford.

Lindelof only broke into the Benfica team midway through last season, weeks after his prospective move to Middlesbrough broke down.

Three times the two clubs agreed a deal, only for the Portuguese champions to change the terms, which would have seen the Swede join Boro on a six-month loan deal before making it permanent if they were promoted from the Championship.

And now it has emerged that Stoke were actually the first English club to be interested in Lindelof, when he had a trial at the Potters at the age of 17.

However, Tony Pulis, who was manager at the time, and his coaching staff passed up the opportunity to sign Lindelof, who joined Benfica instead from hometown team Vasteras SK.