Paul Pogba has revealed how he persuaded his close friend Romelu Lukaku to join Manchester United from Everton this summer.

The Belgian forward traded Merseyside for Manchester after a £75m fee was agreed between the two clubs, a deal which could eventually exceed the £89m fee that United paid for Pogba last summer, if all the other clauses are fulfilled.

The pair were on holiday together in Los Angeles at the time the transfer was announced, with Lukaku weighing up between United and Chelsea, before settling on the Old Trafford club.

1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Serge Aurier Serge Aurier is believed to be in advanced talks with Manchester United ahead of a £25m move to Old Trafford. However visa issues are delaying the move so far. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw has struggled with injury during his time at United but Mourinho looks ready to give him one final chance to impress him this season given he has not made a new left-back a priority this summer. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

And Pogba, who referred to himself as “Agent P” on social media following the move, revealed he needed to take Lukaku out to dinner to lure him to Old Trafford.

“I had been preparing for this. It was long work - I took him to dinner and I talked to him,” he revealed on Copa 90's YouTube channel during United's pre-season tour of America.

“I had to work for it but the finale is that he's here, he's with us and he's banging in goals.

“He's a player who knows the Premier League and can help us a lot. When you're with those people that you're close to, you know you want to die for them too.

“It's always good to be close with your team-mates on and outside of the pitch.”