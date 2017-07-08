Romelu Lukaku looks all set to become the second most expensive player in British football history - but how much do you know about him?

Manchester United announced on Saturday morning they had finally come to an agreement with Everton over a transfer fee understood to be in the region of £75million.

That will see him surpass all but Paul Pogba's world record £89m transfer but could exceed his new teammate's with add-ons and bonuses likely to see the total move closer to the £100m mark.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

Lukaku will become United's second summer signing following Victor Lindelof who arrived from Benfica last month with many more expected to join them as Jose Mourinho takes a hands-on approach as he attempts to build a squad capable of challenging both at home and abroad.

But it is Lukaku's transfer that is the most eye-catching - here are five things you might not know about the £75m man.

Linguistic skills

Like many Belgians, Lukaku is multilingual. He can speak Dutch, French, Spanish, Portuguese and English. Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was once a translator at Barcelona and is a skilled linguist.

Lukaku is set to join United in a £75m deal ( Getty )

Foreward's foresight

Lukaku was the subject of a television documentary which, in 2009, showed him touring Stamford Bridge on a school trip to London. He declared his desire to play for Chelsea then. He fulfilled the dream, but left after telling Mourinho of his wish to play regularly following his penalty shootout miss in the 2013 European Super Cup loss to Bayern Munich.

Statuesque

Lukaku, at 6ft 3in (1.90m), has an imposing physique. "I never lift weights. My physique? It is a gift from God," Lukaku said in a 2011 interview. But a recent Instagram post saw him as the smaller man. He was with United's Paul Pogba (1.91m) and Toronto Raptors NBA star Serge Ibaka (2.08m).

Happy 4th of july 🔥💯 @sergeibaka7 @paulpogba A post shared by Romelu Lukaku bolingoli (@rlukaku9) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

Hang time

Lukaku and Pogba went on holiday to Miami together in 2016 and to California this summer. Lukaku posted a video of the pair playing one-on-one basketball together, but did not say who won, last summer. That was prior to Pogba's £89.3million world-record move to Manchester United from Juventus.

Five-a-side

Lukaku enjoys playing football even in his downtime. And he sparked controversy last month when playing five-a-side on a pitch adorned with Chelsea badges while on holiday in Los Angeles. "Its just a 5 a side game people! Some of you need to chill," Lukaku wrote on Twitter. In February, Lukaku selected a Chelsea dominated fantasy Premier League five-a-side team: Thibaut Courtois, John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba. Manchester City's Vincent Kompany was the exception.